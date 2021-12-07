PSC to Host Virtual 305/786 Area Code Workshop on December 21

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) invites Miami-Dade and Monroe County residents using the 305/786 area codes to participate in a virtual workshop at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21 to discuss the need for a new area code. The workshop will cover the telecommunications industry proposal to add a new area code—an all-services distribution overlay—to alleviate the shrinking supply of phone numbers for the existing 305/786 area codes. If you are a resident of Miami-Dade or Monroe County using the 305/786 area codes and want to testify before the PSC by phone at the virtual workshop, you must sign up by emailing speakersignup@psc.state.fl.us or by calling 1-850-413-7080 no later than two days before the workshop. Customer input will be taken into consideration when the Commission considers the request. The virtual area code workshop is scheduled for the following date /time: Tuesday, December 21, 2021 11:00 a.m. You can watch the virtual area code workshop live from the PSC website at www.floridapsc.com. Look for the “Watch Live Broadcast” icon on the left side of the webpage. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.