Submit Release
News Search

There were 881 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,928 in the last 365 days.

FLAG ALERT: National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

As we pause to remember the life of former US Senator Bob Dole, today we also honor the more than 2,000 service members and civilians who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. December 7 is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day marking 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper: "On the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, we take time to recognize the brave Americans who lost their lives and the service members who fought to protect our freedom and safety here and abroad."

Join us   Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff.

Background North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code. Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.  Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.

You just read:

FLAG ALERT: National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.