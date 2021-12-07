FLAG ALERT: National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

As we pause to remember the life of former US Senator Bob Dole, today we also honor the more than 2,000 service members and civilians who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. December 7 is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day marking 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper: "On the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, we take time to recognize the brave Americans who lost their lives and the service members who fought to protect our freedom and safety here and abroad."

