Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Forsyth County Deputy Sheriff Kaleb Mitchell

Governor Josh Stein today ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, March 16 in honor of Forsyth County Deputy Sheriff Kaleb Mitchell who died in the line of duty on Saturday, March 7.

Deputy Mitchell served with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office for more than a year and previously served with the police department in King, North Carolina. He is a 2021 graduate of Forsyth Technical Community College's Basic Law Enforcement Training Program. Services for Deputy Mitchell will be held on March 16 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

"Forsyth County Deputy Kaleb Mitchell died in a fatal crash while serving and protecting his community," said NC Governor Josh Stein. "Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to keep us safe. Please join me in keeping Deputy Mitchell’s family in our thoughts and prayers. May his memory be a blessing."

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are also

encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the time indicated.

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance with regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.

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