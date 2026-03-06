Governor Stein Attends United Tribes of North Carolina’s Annual Unity Conference

Today Governor Josh Stein joined tribal leaders and members from all eight of North Carolina’s state-recognized tribes and four Urban American Indian Organizations for the United Tribes of North Carolina's Annual Unity Conference.

“American Indians in North Carolina have helped shape our state and nation since before its founding,” said Governor Josh Stein. “As we reflect on America’s 250th anniversary, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting the 130,000 American Indians who call North Carolina home.”

“North Carolina would not be what it is today without the countless contributions of the American Indian people who call our state home," said Administration Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza. “They are a critical part of our history, and vital to the economy, communities and fabric of North Carolina.”

“This annual gathering helps bring the tribes of North Carolina together, to discuss and collaborate on issues important to indigenous communities,” said Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Pamela Cashwell. “We will also celebrate our shared values of freedom and opportunity during this historic year.”

The United Tribes of North Carolina is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization working to increase awareness of American Indian issues, address challenges faced by American Indians living in North Carolina, and celebrate American Indian heritage.

North Carolina’s tribal communities live in every corner of the state. North Carolina’s tribal communities include the Coharie Tribe, Eastern Band of Cherokee, Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe, Lumbee Tribe, Meherrin Indian Tribe, Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation, Sappony and Waccamaw Siouan Tribe, the Cumberland County Association for Indian People, the Guilford and Metrolina Native American Associations, and the Triangle Native American Society. North Carolina is also home to members of the Catawba Nation, based in South Carolina. The North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs, housed within the Department of Administration, works to address issues concerning the needs of North Carolina’s American Indian community.

Click here to find upcoming North Carolina American Indian Events.

# # #