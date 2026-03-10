Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Master Trooper Steven James Perry

Governor Josh Stein today ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on March 11 in honor of Durham County Master Trooper Steven J. Perry, who died in the line of duty Sunday, March 1.

A member of the 148th Basic Patrol School, Trooper Perry served Durham County for nearly 7 years. Services for Trooper Perry will be held in Cary on Wednesday, March 11.

"North Carolina suffered a tragedy when a state trooper was killed in the line of duty in a traffic crash," said Governor Josh Stein. "Master Trooper Steven Perry dedicated his career to keeping people in Durham County safe. Please join me in keeping his loved ones and the law enforcement community in our thoughts and prayers. May his memory be a blessing."

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are also

encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the time indicated.

