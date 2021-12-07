ROBERT STEEG OF STEEG LAW INCLUDED IN THE INAUGURAL EDITION OF NEW ORLEANS 500
The collection of 500 profiles features the most influential, involved and inspiring executives in New Orleans.NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steeg Law is pleased to announce that Managing Partner, Robert M. Steeg has been included in the inaugural edition of New Orleans 500, a collection of 500 profiles of “the city’s most influential, involved and inspiring executives.” The New Orleans 500 is a new annual publication from Biz New Orleans magazine that features profiles of the business leaders who are driving the greater New Orleans economy today and making decisions that will shape the region’s future.
The New Orleans 500 features CEOs, presidents, managing partners, entrepreneurs, philanthropists and others who are as devoted to their professions as they are to civic affairs. The book is “overflowing with details about hard-working and visionary New Orleans businesspeople who have contributed mightily to the city’s economy over the last few decades and who will be shaping its future.”
Biz New Orleans researched every sector of the local economy to identify executives who are innovating, creating, leading, succeeding and giving back to the community. They relied on their own reporting and institutional knowledge, and also interviewed more than 100 experts to help decide who to honor.
Mr. Steeg’s profile, like the others, includes details about his business, as well as the cultural touchstones that bind the people of New Orleans together so closely.
NEW ORLEANS 500 - LAW
Robert M. Steeg, Managing Partner, Steeg Law
With more than 40 years of experience in the legal industry, Robert Steeg heads one of the leading real estate law firms in southeastern Louisiana. He has been recognized by his peers as one of the best in his field through inclusion in Chambers USA, Super Lawyers and New Orleans Magazine’s Top Lawyers. He’s active in civic affairs and has written numerous articles on legal topics.
Education: Boston College (JD), University of Pennsylvania (MS, BA)
Dream Career: Baseball announcer
Best Advice: “The ends never justify the means.”
Poboy Pick: Half shrimp, half oyster, from Domilise’s
Hidden Talent: Making complicated things simpler
Who’d Play You in a Movie? Tom Hanks
About the Steeg Law Firm
Steeg Law is one of the top real estate law firms in the Gulf South. In 1972, founding partner, Moise S. Steeg, Jr., brought together a select group of talented lawyers who shared his dedication to his clients and passion for his profession. Following his lead, Steeg Law’s attorneys, notaries and support staff, many of whom have been with the firm since its founding, have worked as a team on behalf of their real estate, commercial litigation, and title defense clients, with the sole purpose of finding ways to help them succeed in business and efficiently resolve their legal matters.
