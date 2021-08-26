Six Steeg Law Attorneys Included in Best Lawyers 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Steeg Law is pleased to announce that five of the firm’s attorneys were selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2022 for New Orleans, Louisiana, and one for Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2022. Managing Partner Robert M. Steeg is one of a select group of lawyers who has been included for more than 25 years.
THE BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA 2022
* Lillian E. Eyrich, Senior Associate - Real Estate Law (2008-2020)
* David A. Martinez, Senior Associate - Real Estate Law (2013-2022)
* Randy Opotowsky, Partner - Banking and Finance Law, Commercial Finance Law, Commercial Transactions/UCC Law, Real Estate Law, Litigation – Real Estate (2012-2022)
* Robert M. Steeg, Managing Partner - Banking and Finance Law, Commercial Finance Law, Commercial Transactions/UCC Law, Corporate Law, Real Estate Law (1995-2022)
* Charles L. Stern Jr., Partner - Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Bankruptcy, Litigation – Real Estate, Real Estate Law (2012-2022)
BEST LAWYERS: ONES TO WATCH 2022
* Margaret V. Glass, Partner - Real Estate Law (2021-2022)
BEST LAWYERS 2022 “LAWYER OF THE YEAR” REAL ESTATE LAW: LILLIAN E. EYRICH
The firm is also pleased to announce that Senior Associate Lillian E. Eyrich has been recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2022 “Lawyer of the Year” for Real Estate Law in New Orleans, Louisiana. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the “Lawyer of the Year,” making this accolade particularly significant. These lawyers are selected based on the impressive voting averages they received during the peer review assessments.
This is the second time Lillie has been recognized by Best Lawyers as the “Lawyer of the Year” for Real Estate Law. Randy Opotowsky, Robert Steeg and Charles L. Stern, Jr. have previously been recognized by Best Lawyers as the “Lawyer of the Year” in New Orleans.
* Lillian E. Eyrich - New Orleans Best Lawyers Real Estate Law Lawyer of the Year for 2022 and 2012
* Randy Opotowsky - Best Lawyers’ 2014 New Orleans Litigation – Real Estate “Lawyer of the Year”
* Robert M. Steeg - Best Lawyers’ 2019 New Orleans Commercial Transactions / UCC Law “Lawyer of the Year”
* Charles L. Stern, Jr. - Best Lawyers’ 2021, 2018 and 2015 New Orleans Litigation – Real Estate “Lawyer of the Year”
ABOUT STEEG LAW FIRM
Steeg Law is one of the top real estate law firms in the Gulf South. In 1972, founding partner, Moise S. Steeg, Jr., brought together a select group of talented lawyers who shared his dedication to his clients and passion for his profession. Following his lead, Steeg Law’s attorneys, notaries and support staff, many of whom have been with the firm since its founding, have worked as a team on behalf of their real estate, commercial litigation, and title defense clients, with the sole purpose of finding ways to help them succeed in business and efficiently resolve their legal matters.
Steeg Law Firm: steeglaw.com
Media contact: Carrie Williamson, CW Marketing, carrie@carriewilliamsonmarketing.com
ABOUT STEEG LAW FIRM
Steeg Law is one of the top real estate law firms in the Gulf South. In 1972, founding partner, Moise S. Steeg, Jr., brought together a select group of talented lawyers who shared his dedication to his clients and passion for his profession. Following his lead, Steeg Law’s attorneys, notaries and support staff, many of whom have been with the firm since its founding, have worked as a team on behalf of their real estate, commercial litigation, and title defense clients, with the sole purpose of finding ways to help them succeed in business and efficiently resolve their legal matters.
