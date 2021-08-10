Richard L. Traina Joins Steeg Law as an Associate in the Litigation Practice
EINPresswire.com/ -- Steeg Law is pleased to announce that Richard L. Traina has joined the firm as an associate in the litigation practice.
Richard’s practice areas focus on commercial litigation, real estate litigation, and bet-the-company litigation. Richard has more than 25 years of litigation experience in jurisdictions as varied and exotic as the United States Virgin Islands and Cameron, DeSoto and Red River Parishes, Louisiana. He has extensive experience in international litigation, lands and natural resources litigation, mineral litigation, coastal litigation and constitutional litigation.
“All of us here at Steeg Law are very happy to announce that Richard Traina has joined the firm,” said Managing Partner Robert M. Steeg. “Richard has demonstrated great tenacity in litigation and awareness of how to serve his clients’ needs. We are looking forward to a long tenure together."
For much of his professional career, Richard was a commercial litigator, successfully handling whatever types of commercial cases his clients were involved in. As a result, he is well-versed in real estate, corporate, general commercial, banking, contract, tax, and intellectual property litigation.
Richard enjoys the competitive aspects of litigation and creative thinking, analysis, and writing. His written and oral advocacy often receives compliments from judges and opposing counsel alike. Richard’s colleagues have described him as intelligent, hard-working, and unflappable (he survived two deadly hurricanes, including one in the Virgin Islands that destroyed his house around him), with a wicked sense of humor and wit.
More about Richard Traina >
About Steeg Law Firm
Steeg Law is one of the top real estate law firms in the Gulf South. In 1972, founding partner, Moise S. Steeg, Jr., brought together a select group of talented lawyers who shared his dedication to his clients and passion for his profession. Following his lead, Steeg Law’s attorneys, notaries and support staff, many of whom have been with the firm since its founding, have worked as a team on behalf of their real estate, commercial litigation, and title defense clients, with the sole purpose of finding ways to help them succeed in business and efficiently resolve their legal matters.
Learn more about Steeg Law Firm >
Media Contact:
Carrie Williamson
CW Marketing
carrie@carriewilliamsonmarketing.com
Randy Opotowsky
Richard’s practice areas focus on commercial litigation, real estate litigation, and bet-the-company litigation. Richard has more than 25 years of litigation experience in jurisdictions as varied and exotic as the United States Virgin Islands and Cameron, DeSoto and Red River Parishes, Louisiana. He has extensive experience in international litigation, lands and natural resources litigation, mineral litigation, coastal litigation and constitutional litigation.
“All of us here at Steeg Law are very happy to announce that Richard Traina has joined the firm,” said Managing Partner Robert M. Steeg. “Richard has demonstrated great tenacity in litigation and awareness of how to serve his clients’ needs. We are looking forward to a long tenure together."
For much of his professional career, Richard was a commercial litigator, successfully handling whatever types of commercial cases his clients were involved in. As a result, he is well-versed in real estate, corporate, general commercial, banking, contract, tax, and intellectual property litigation.
Richard enjoys the competitive aspects of litigation and creative thinking, analysis, and writing. His written and oral advocacy often receives compliments from judges and opposing counsel alike. Richard’s colleagues have described him as intelligent, hard-working, and unflappable (he survived two deadly hurricanes, including one in the Virgin Islands that destroyed his house around him), with a wicked sense of humor and wit.
More about Richard Traina >
About Steeg Law Firm
Steeg Law is one of the top real estate law firms in the Gulf South. In 1972, founding partner, Moise S. Steeg, Jr., brought together a select group of talented lawyers who shared his dedication to his clients and passion for his profession. Following his lead, Steeg Law’s attorneys, notaries and support staff, many of whom have been with the firm since its founding, have worked as a team on behalf of their real estate, commercial litigation, and title defense clients, with the sole purpose of finding ways to help them succeed in business and efficiently resolve their legal matters.
Learn more about Steeg Law Firm >
Media Contact:
Carrie Williamson
CW Marketing
carrie@carriewilliamsonmarketing.com
Randy Opotowsky
The Steeg Law Firm, LLC
+1 504-582-1199
email us here