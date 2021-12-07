With continued travel uncertainty, local company brings office directly to customers

Virtual Tour - Home Virtual Tour - Production The technical expertise of Xcentric Mold, an injection molding leader.

Xcentric Mold and Engineering continues to innovate and provide the ultimate customer experience for engineers and product designers

In 2021 alone, we’ve tripled our technical teams, increased capacity, and reached over 95% on-time delivery...” — Matt McIntosh, Chief Executive Officer

DETROIT, MI, USA, December 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- As travel uncertainty continues a local company took measures to bring the office directly to their customers. Xcentric Mold, a digital manufacturing and rapid prototyping leader, developed a first-class virtual tour bringing the facility and team directly to engineers and product designers.Customers who visit Xcentric Mold & Engineering are amazed at the cleanliness of the plant, the automation that moves their projects through the manufacturing process, and the depth of knowledge the Xcentric experts display. However, since the pandemic and with continued uncertainty, visitation has slowed dramatically.“Before the pandemic, customers would visit daily to discuss designs, walk the floor, and check out their parts,” said Matt McIntosh, Xcentric’s CEO. “While travel has picked up some, we want to ensure our partners have all the access they need to make the best decision and parts possible.”To solve this issue, Xcentric developed a virtual tour allowing engineers and product designers to experience, in detail, each aspect of the facility and meet the team behind each department. From walking through the lobby to examining the machines, visitors can get better acquainted and comfortable with each aspect of Xcentric Mold and Engineering.“Our virtual tour mimics the production experience and the traditional tour we provide guests,” added John Sidorowicz, Vice President of Sales and Operations. “From design and machining to production and quality assurance, visitors can meet the experts supporting their projects and understand the process from end-to-end.”The virtual tour isn’t the only advancement Xcentric has made due to the pandemic. To help companies mitigate supply chain issues, Xcentric has expanded its production capacity by 40%. The company also has tripled the engineering, design, and customer service departments to ensure the best experience for customers allowing the company to reach an all-time high of on-time delivery in its 25-year history.“We will continue to adapt to the market and couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done this year,” continued McIntosh. “In 2021 alone, we’ve tripled our technical teams, significantly increased capacity, and reached over 95% on-time delivery all to provide a better experience to our partners. The virtual tour is a continuation of his customer-centric focus.”Xcentric’s virtual tour is now available at xcentricmold.com/virtual-tour.About Xcentric Mold & EngineeringFor over 25 years, Xcentric has been leading provider of rapid prototyping and on-demand manufacturing services including injection molding , CNC machining, and 3D printing. Xcentric is located entirely in the USA producing domestically with two Michigan-based facilities. Xcentric serves designers and engineers across all industries from medical devices and aerospace to automotive and consumer electronics.Website: Xcentricmold.comMedia contact: Ben Thompson – bthomps@xcentricmold.com

Xcentric Mold and Engineering - Leader in Injection Molding, Rapid Prototyping, and On-Demand Manufacturing