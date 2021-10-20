Despite COVID and Supply Chain Issues, Local Company Thrives Celebrating 25 Years
Despite COVID-related supply chain issues and market uncertainty, Xcentric Mold and Engineering has increased capacity by over 40% and tripled technical talent
In the last year alone, our on-time delivery is at an all-time high and increased our capacity by 40%. We also trebled our design, engineer, and customer success teams to support customers.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xcentric Mold and Engineering celebrated its 25th anniversary as a global leader in rapid prototyping and production. Xcentric grew from a small injection molding business to be the market innovator and leader in on-demand manufacturing and rapid prototyping.
— Matt McIntosh, Chief Executive Officer
“We’ve achieved this historic milestone thanks to the continued dedication and passion of our amazing team,” remarked Matt McIntosh, Xcentric’s Chief Executive Officer. “Their work has allowed us to support over 10,000 product designers and engineers across 2,000 companies producing over 50 million parts from cell phone cases and toys to components for cutting-edge electric cars and rockets.”
The company hosted a lunch for employees and customers on Tuesday, October 19th celebrating the milestone. While the company pauses to recognize the moment, they’ve worked tirelessly to implement significant advancements across the company, especially in customer service, through the pandemic.
“In the last year alone, even though COVID-19, our on-time delivery and Net Promoter Score (NPS) are at all-time highs. We also trebled our design, engineer, and customer success teams to support customers across the entire development lifecycle,” continued McIntosh. “During the pandemic, to support our customers through continued supply chain uncertainty, we increased capacity by over 40% and stocked leading materials to ensure no gaps in their product development process. Our number one priority is constantly improving the customer experience and helping them get to market faster.”
“By increasing our engineering and support teams, we continue to match technical expertise with first-class technology,” said John Sidorowicz, Vice President of Sales and Operations. “When I started over ten years ago, I couldn’t imagine this level of continued growth. Being able to scale operations to meet this demand while providing a superior customer experience is a testament to the great work of our dedicated team.”
About Xcentric Mold & Engineering
Founded in 1997, Xcentric is a leading provider of rapid manufacturing services including plastic injection molding, CNC machining, and 3D printing. Xcentric is made and located entirely in the USA with two Michigan-based facilities. Xcentric serves all industries including medical, consumer, industrial, aerospace, defense, and automotive.
