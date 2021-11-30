Xcentric Mold and Engineering Adds New Offerings to Expand Capabilities
The on-demand manufacturer tailors services to better support engineers and designers
In 2021 alone, we’ve tripled our technical and customer support teams, increased capacity over 40%, and consistently provided our highest rates of on-time delivery in the company’s 25-year history.”CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital manufacturing and rapid prototyping leader, Xcentric Mold and Engineering, has launched new service offerings expanding capabilities for its global customer base.
— John Sidorowicz, Vice President of Sales Operations
“We recognize that product design and development continue to evolve. We expanded our offerings and capabilities to not only meet this change but help advance it by supporting engineers and designers with tailored solutions supporting their design efforts while expediting their time to market,” said Xcentric’s CEO Matt McIntosh.
The expanded on-demand manufacturing and rapid prototyping capabilities provide engineers and product designers with deeper options throughout the entire development process. The updated offerings were deliberately defined to provide benefits at each stage in the development process. From initial iteration to ramping up for production, each offering is designed to increase quality, lower costs, and accelerate time to market while allowing design flexibility.
“At Xcentric, our goal is providing our product design and engineering partners support through the development process while allowing design freedom to build the best product,” said John Sidorowicz, Vice President of Sales Operations. “The expanded capabilities continue our focus on providing the best customer experience.”
“In 2021 alone, we’ve tripled our technical and customer support teams, increased capacity over 40%, and consistently provided our highest rates of on-time delivery in the company’s 25-year history,” continued Sidorowicz.
Xcentric’s expanded offerings are now live for all global customers at xcentricmold.com.
About Xcentric Mold & Engineering
For over 25 years, Xcentric has been a leading provider of rapid prototyping and on-demand manufacturing services including injection molding, CNC machining, and 3D printing. Xcentric is located entirely in the USA producing domestically with two Michigan-based facilities. Xcentric serves designers and engineers across all industries from medical devices and aerospace to automotive and consumer electronics.
