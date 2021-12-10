ViitorCloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Accoladed Best Tech Team of the Year
Our main motto is to provide excellence in the quality of the solutions delivered. Leveling ourselves to cope up with immersive technologies like Blockchain, AR/VR, etc. benefits us to grow in tandem.”AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViitorCloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has been recognized as the Best Tech Team of the Year 2021 award by Tech India Transformation Convention 2021. Technologies have evolved and have adjusted to the ‘new normal’ in a way that wide transformations have been observed in the businesses prevailing in the industry. The Tech India Transformation Convention (TITC) recognizes and honors such innovations and initiatives that have made a difference in the industry.
— Rohit Purohit – CEO, ViitorCloud Technologies
TITC seeks to convene the creative minds related to a myriad of businesses on a single platform. Amidst the pandemic, the event was held digitally through an online conference which was companioned with panel discussions on topics that supported topics related to emerging technologies, transformation in the current sectors, digitalization in various sectors, etc.
ViitorCloud Technologies have worked immensely to not only serve its customers in India but have also contributed to delivering services and solutions to its global clientele. The team has worked innovatively in various emerging technologies like AI, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, AR/VR, IoT along with possessing expertise in multiple programming languages and development frameworks like Angular, React, Python, .NET, Laravel, and Node etc. by building end to end solutions.
“The team works constantly to provide innovative services and solutions across multiple contemporary platforms and software environments. The team has developed unique services in the emerging technologies.” said Vishal Rajpurohit, CTO ViitorCloud Technologies.
Our aim is to help our customers grow through innovation. As our motto conveys, we are an innovation-centric IT solution provider company, we strive to make the complex simple and to find ways to make the simple awesome.
ViitorCloud Technologies has expanded its product offerings along with the service offerings. To date, we have created six products in the pipeline that targets the Education, High-Risk Industry, Gaming and Entertainment, News and Media, and Retail and High-Tech Industry sector. Each of the products developed has a unique value proposition and has been built using emerging technologies like AI, Blockchain, AR VR, Microservices, etc.
About ViitorCloud Technologies - https://www.viitorcloud.com/
ViitorCloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Incepted in 2011 has been helping its clients with digital transformation whilst creating new avenues for generating value and growth for them. The company provides innovative solutions and services across contemporary cross-platform software development along with expertise in utilizing emerging technologies like AI, IoT, AR/VR, Blockchain, and Cloud Computing for multiple platforms and software environments. ViitorCloud is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company and has accredited with multiple awards. ViitorCloud has global offices at Mauritius, USA and Italy.
Jalpa R
ViitorCloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other