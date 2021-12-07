Shaftsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash, DUI 3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B33007014

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 12/06/21 at approximately 1952 Hours

STREET: Vermont Route 9

TOWN: Searsburg, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Route 9

WEATHER: Mixed Precipitation (Snow and Rain)

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sara-Kate Grikstas

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Chest/Rib Pain

HOSPITAL: Southern Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Kelsey Goldsmith

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: RAV 4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Chest Pain

HOSPITAL: Southern Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a two car motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 9 near the intersection of Old Route 9 in the Town of Searsburg, Vermont. Upon arrival, Troopers observed two vehicles at a position of uncontrolled rest on Vermont Route 9. Operator one was identified as Sara-Kate Grikstas (38) of Wilmington, VT. Grikstas was travelling eastbound on Vermont Route 9 at the time of the incident. Operator two was identified as Kelsey Goldsmith (30) of Newfane, VT. Goldsmith was travelling westbound on Vermont Route 9. Initial investigation showed that vehicle #1 crossed over the centerline and struck vehicle #2 and that the collision was head-on. Both vehicles sustained significant damage leaving the vehicles inoperable at the scene location. Both operators sustained non-life threatening injuries from the incident and were transported to Southern Vermont Medical Center for medical evaluation.

While talking with Grikstas, several indicators of impairment were observed and she was subsequently screened for DUI. Grikstas was placed under arrest for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of intoxicants. Grikstas was later released with a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on February 2nd, 2022 at 8:15 A.M. to answer to the above charge.

Vermont State Police were assisted by Wilmington Fire Department, Deerfield Valley Rescue Squad, and Bennington Rescue Squad. A’s Towing Service assisted with the removal of the vehicles from the scene.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/07/2022 at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.