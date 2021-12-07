Jacksonville's CTRL+ALT Digital Awarded Google Partner Status Under New Requirements

One of Florida’s top-rated agencies for all things digital continues to excel with one of the world’s most coveted and respected partner programs.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to statistics (https://www.google.com/partners/become-a-partner/), only about 10 percent of all agencies worldwide are Google Partners. That’s why representatives with CTRL+ALT Digital are proud to announce today that it continues to be a Google Partner after meeting new requirements.

Becoming a Google Partner means that the company is recognized for maximizing campaign success for its clients, driving client growth by maintaining clients’ campaigns, and demonstrating Google Ads skills and expertise with certifications.

“We're continuing our designation as a Google Partner by meeting the new Google Partner requirements,” said Jen Stafford, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of CTRL+ALT Digital. “We’re proud to say that we are meeting and exceeding Google’s new stringent requirements in performance, ad spend and certifications.”

Meeting Google’s new requirements for the Google Partner program comes on the heels of the company being named one of Jacksonville’s Best Custom Software Developers. The company also recently won the UpCity’s Jacksonville Local Excellence Award (https://controlaltdigital.com/ctrl-alt-digital-named-2021-local-excellence-award-winner-by-upcity/). Each year, UpCity analyzes and scores more than 70,000 service providers based on their UpCity Recommendability Rating and acknowledges the top national and local providers with an UpCity Excellence Award.

CTRL+ALT Digital, which has been a Google Partner since 2018, is an experienced, hardworking team with a passion for all things digital.

Whether you need a website, application, complete marketing strategy, custom technology solution, analytics, or anything search engine marketing related such as SEO and PPC, Stafford noted, CTRL+ALT Digital has the capabilities to help.

About CTRL+ALT Digital

CTRL+ALT Digital is a full-service digital marketing and technology agency.

