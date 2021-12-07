West Palm Beach based, Sir Hemp Co. introduces MCT Oil made from pure C8 / C10
West Palm Beach based Sir Hemp Co, a State of Florida Certified Minority Owned Business, will begin to offer MCT oil for sale.WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to expand its portfolio of wellness products, West Palm Beach based Sir Hemp Co, a State of Florida Certified Minority Owned Business, will begin to offer MCT oil for sale. The same natural carrier oil Sir Hemp uses in its CBD products known for its rapid absorption into the body is offered for sale directly from the company website right next to its range of high potency CBD products, including full spectrum, CBD Isolate, Delta 8, CBD RSO, CBD for Dogs & CBD for cats. Sir Hemp Co.’ offering will consist of pure & true Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) containing 100% C8 & C10 MCT.
Some of MCT oil benefits include boost in energy, curb cravings, mental focus, and assists in burning fat. MCT oil is an integral part of the paleo, keto, and vegan diet. This MCT oil is made of pure caprylic (C8) & capric (C10) acid for maximum ketogenic results. Sir Hemp’s MCT is sourced from 100% pure coconut oil, therefore it contains no palm oil.
Stacy Jones
Sir Hemp Co.
+1 800-836-5820
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other