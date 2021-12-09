DIAGNOSTIC BIOSYSTEMS INC. (USA) PARTNERS WITH BIOTESSIA (MOROCCO) TO PROVIDE ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS IN AFRICA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Diagnostic BioSystems (DBS) Inc, USA, a Global provider of cutting-edge in vitro diagnostics and high-quality immunohistochemistry (IHC) reagents, has signed a distribution agreement with Biotessia (Morocco), a leading medical and life science reagent & equipment distributor that is focused on the health system challenges faced in both Morocco and Africa.
This partnership will enable greater accessibility of a wide variety of disease-related antibodies that have been optimized by DBS for high quality staining in immunohistochemical (IHC) applications, a broad range of IHC ancillaries, and superior automated IHC platforms in Africa. This technology enables healthcare systems to fight fatal diseases such as cancer.
Dr. Hanane Chaibainou, Chief Executive Officer & Founding Member of Biotessia, agrees that “partnerships are important to Biotessia since we provide the much-needed support to underserved African countries. We believe that unifying the efforts of industry leaders allows us to better serve the medical community and we’re confident that the combined efforts of Biotessia and DBS will do just that.”
DBS Inc. and Biotessia share a common goal of providing reliable access to high quality reagents and instrumentation for the advancement of clinical practice and science, particularly in low-resource African countries. The combination of DBS’s and Biotessia’s first-class customer services and distribution processes will allow for the efficient procurement and expert technical support to researchers and clinicians.
“The timely and effective promotion of advanced immunohistochemistry solutions are crucial for rapidly evolving life sciences and healthcare systems”, said Dr. Bipin Gupta, Founder and Chief Executive officer at Diagnostic BioSystems. “We are pleased to partner with Biotessia, an outstanding provider of medical and life science solutions”.
About Biotessia
Biotessia is a private company with a focus on Education, R&D, manufacturing, import and distribution of innovative diagnostics, advanced technologies, and creative public health solutions to improve health systems in Morocco and Africa. Biotessia has well-established strong partnerships with U.S-based Universities, R&D institutions, major hospitals and U.S. Development funds. Biotessia’s 3As business model: Availability, Accessibility, Affordability is built around improving the Human Development Index (HDI) in Morocco and Africa. This is to be accomplished by establishing and implementing partnerships with central and regional authorities and institutions to ensure that the new universal health coverage (AMO) in Morocco is successful. Biotessia will contribute to improving access to diagnostics by working mainly in underserved areas. Biotessia strives to make diagnostics affordable for all. The ongoing health system reform in Morocco, together with the New Development Model (NDM), has offered the perfect opportunity for the creation and the implementation of science based and innovative projects.
About Diagnostic BioSystems
Diagnostic BioSystems Inc. is a global developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical devices for the anatomic pathology and histology markets. Since their inception in 1994, the core of Diagnostic BioSystems success has been centered on high-quality manufacturing and exceptional customer service and support for their portfolio of over 1600 IHC products. Through the combination of ready-to-use kits, antibodies, instrumentation, and novel chromogens, Diagnostic BioSystems provides a complete suite of IHC products for clinical and research use. This coupled with ease-of-use, affordability, and worldwide distribution gives Diagnostic BioSystems' customers reliable access to the products they need most.
