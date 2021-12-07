UPDATED: Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Meeting Tuesday, December 7

December 6, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486

Meeting Features: Data Spotlight on Students Experiencing Homelessness; An Update on the English Learners Workgroup and Recognition of the 2021 Maryland Teacher of the Year; Discussion of Proposed Face Covering Emergency Regulation

BALTIMORE, MD (December 6, 2021) – The Maryland State Board of Education (MSDE) will meet 9 a.m., Tuesday, December 7 at the Maryland State Department of Education, 200 W. Baltimore Street in the 7th floor State Board Room. The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link.

In a special tribute, State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury and the State Board of Education will recognize the outstanding contributions of Maryland Teacher of the Year Brianna Ross. Ms. Ross, who teaches sixth grade Social Studies at Deer Park Middle Magnet School in Baltimore County, was named the 2021 Maryland Teacher of the Year on October 7.

The agenda also includes public comment and discussions on several key State Board of Education priorities, including preliminary data results from Early Fall and Kindergarten Readiness assessments and first quarter grades and attendance for students attending virtual programs. The meeting will also include discussion of a proposed emergency regulation that extends face coverings in schools and outlines procedures to discontinue face coverings based upon vaccination status and transmission rates.

As part of its continuing Covid-19 response, MSDE will provide a monthly briefing on reopening logistics and transmission rates in schools. Presentations will also include an update on the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future English Learners Workgroup, a spotlight on students experiencing homelessness, and a discussion of the Bullying, Harassment, and Intimidation Policy, among other agenda items.

Public comment can be provided during this meeting according to the guidelines for in-person participation. Members of the public will have the opportunity to provide public comment in person only. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Once the 10-person maximum is reached additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, December 6. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767- 0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff.

The State Board has restored full in-person meetings, open to the public. In accordance with the City of Baltimore mask mandate, and in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, everyone attending in-person is required to wear a mask while in the MSDE building. Masks will be available on site.

