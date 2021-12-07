CGU Helps Cubans Join Blockchain Economy
Blockchain as a movement has always been about giving people a chance. Talking about Cuba, for the past couple of generations, they have always been oppressed. And all of a sudden, they can earn.”SINGAPORE, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Gaming United (CGU), the largest play-to-earn blockchain gaming league in the world, is proud to highlight its remarkable growth in Cuba, where CGU’s business model is helping Cuban citizens to join global capitalist economy from behind the iron curtain.
— Sergei Sergienko, CGU co-founder.
CGU is a leader in the metaverse play-to-earn market, which is a fast-growing segment of the US$2 trillion international online gaming market. Since its launch in September, CGU has built a community of 100,000 members via its Discord channel, making it the largest play-to-earn guild. These members are primarily based in developing countries, where play-to-earn offers an empowering alternative to social ills such as unemployment and lack of opportunity.
An empowering feature of CGU is the concept of scholarships. When players join metaverse games like Axie Infinity they have to buy their own assets, sometimes spending upwards of US $1,000. When they are a member of CGU league, it is CGU that picks up the tab, revenue sharing with its players as they start earning money in the game by winning NFT-based assets and cashing them out via CGU’s marketplace.
This model took off like wildfire in Cuba, where CGU is registering 500% growth in players looking to qualify for scholarships, and 300% growth is scholarships awarded, month to month.
“Blockchain as a movement has always been about changing things, decentralization, giving people a chance,” said Sergei Sergienko, CGU co-founder. “Talking about Cuba, for the past couple of generations, they have always been oppressed by the regime. And all of a sudden, they can earn something by themselves as opposed to being controlled by the state. It’s quite glorious, and my voice starts shaking every time I talk about this. Because this is truly an amazing step towards personal freedoms, that blockchain and the vision of Satoshi brought us in 2009.”
As players start earning within the league, they qualify for such future products from CGU as pensions and layaway payments for smartphones. Besides CGU picking up the tab for the upfront payments and offering these additional benefits, it also offers players daily cash-outs from the money they earned in the game regardless of what the game itself has as a payment cycle.
To hundreds of Cubans, this means up to US $1,000 per month outside of official Cuban economy, the first step to financial freedom and capitalism.
The Cubans are grateful for the opportunity. Names and locations have been changed to shield the players from communist prosecution:
“Hello, my name is Yurandy, I am 31 years old and I live in Artemisa province. I hold the position of a computer scientist. I joined CGU thanks to a friend who contacted me online and recommended it to me. My experience has been very satisfying, and I am very proud to belong to this magnificent group. The payment is very comforting, in fact, it is the best percentage that they have offered me, not to mention that the team is very competitive. I used my first payment to stake and farm taking advantage of the new updates to the Dex Ronin.”
“Hello, I am Danilo, I am 19 years old, I live in Bayamo municipality. I study medicine for the first year. I joined CGU and already received my first payment and I am very happy with the team and treatment received.”
“Hello, my name is Ezequiel, I am 24 years old, I work as a clerk in a hospital warehouse. I had a payment and everything is fine ... greetings.”
“Hello, my name is Ynesa and I live in Holguin. I am a primary education teacher, I am very happy and grateful to the CGU team, I already got my first payment, a very good Axie team and a very good percentage when paying. Thanks for everything.”
CGU expects for its popularity to continue growing in Cuba, as it does in other countries with restricted economies, places like Venezuela and Turkmenistan.
“It’s amazing to see how people all of a sudden realize the power of being treated as a link in the society as opposed to being just a number that marches at a May Day parade. And it is liberating for the people to participate in it,” said Sergienko.
