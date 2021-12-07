Derby Barracks/ Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A504210
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
DATE/TIME: 12/05/2021 @ 2247 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Glover St. in the Town of Glover, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)
ACCUSED: Thomas Lussier
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/05/2021 at approximately 2247 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified about a single vehicle crash on Glover St. in the Town of Glover. The operator had caused property damage to a utility pole and left the scene of the accident. While investigating the incident, Troopers determined that Thomas Lussier, 41 of Barton, had operated the vehicle. Lussier has not yet been located. Lussier has a warrant for his arrest for First degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. If anyone has any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Lussier, please contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
COURT ACTION: No