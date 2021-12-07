Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A504210

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                            

STATION: VSP DERBY                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/05/2021 @ 2247 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Glover St. in the Town of Glover, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)

 

ACCUSED: Thomas Lussier                                                

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/05/2021 at approximately 2247 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified about a single vehicle crash on Glover St. in the Town of Glover. The operator had caused property damage to a utility pole and left the scene of the accident. While investigating the incident, Troopers determined that Thomas Lussier, 41 of Barton, had operated the vehicle. Lussier has not yet been located. Lussier has a warrant for his arrest for First degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. If anyone has any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Lussier, please contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

 

COURT ACTION: No

 

