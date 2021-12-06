The state Capitol’s annex will soon disappear and a replacement will be built costing more than a billion dollars. No one will be sorry to see the ugly, dysfunctional building go. Pre-World War II photos of California’s Capitol depict a cylindrical appendage on the building’s eastern façade.
You just read:
Commentary: Good riddance to state Capitol’s ugly annex
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.