The Two Conditions To Unconditional Happiness
In his recent TEDx Talk at TEDxDupreePark, Wall Street Journal Bestselling author, Moshe Gersht delivers a two step approach to living a genuinely happier life.
TEDxDupreePark Highlights Thought Leader, Moshe Gersht
Event featuring 14 speakers with local and global reach of millions
Moshe Gersht, author of the Wall Street Bestseller It’s All The Same To Me, a thought leader and speaker at TEDxDupreePark, delivered a TEDx Talk, entitled “The Two Conditions To Unconditional Happiness”, at the annual live show on November 5 at the Woodstock Arts Center in Woodstock, GA. “The Two Conditions To Unconditional Happiness” is now live on YouTube and poised to make an impact worldwide. This year’s TEDx DupreePark theme, Seeding Greatness, stems from an ancient Greek proverb which states, “Great societies flourish when elders plant trees they know they will never sit under.”
“There are only two things that matter at any given moment…” - Moshe Gersht
Wall Street Journal bestselling author, Moshe Gersht, is a spiritual teacher and emerging thought leader. After spending nearly a decade as the singer songwriter for a pop punk band in Los Angeles, Moshe made the life changing decision to pursue a life of spirituality. The next fifteen years were spent in intense study, meditation, and prayer. Deepak Chopra called his most recent book titled It's All The Same To Me: A Torah Guide To Inner Peace and Love of Life "a contribution to the world's enlightenment." Moshe understands the true nature of the human mind and our collective struggles and has devoted his life to helping people align with their purpose, peace, and inner joy. Today Moshe shares his wisdom through his writing, lectures, and videos on social media.
Moshe Gersht’s specific talk is published and can be viewed here at https://youtu.be/sdE4KPcIrBw
Steven Monahan is the creator and licensed Organizer for TEDxDupreePark. Gina Carr is the Curator and CEO. Daryll Stinson is Director of Operations. LaRhonda McClain is the Event Manager. For more information visit www.TEDxDupreePark.com
