Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,695 in the last 365 days.

Israeli Author Writes Bestselling Self-Help Book Endorsed By Deepak Chopra

It's All The Same To Me: A Torah Guide To Inner Peace and Love of Life, written by author Moshe Gersht

It's All The Same To Me

American-Israeli author, Moshe Gersht, releases his debut spiritual self-help book titled It's All The Same To Me on February 16th and garners high praise.

Lots of gratitude for adding this contribution to the world's enlightenment.”
— Deepak Chopra
JERUSALEM, CALIFORNIA, ISRAEL, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, American-Israeli author and speaker, Moshe Gersht, is a sought out spiritual teacher in Jerusalem. But before moving to Israel, Moshe spent nearly a decade touring the states as the singer and songwriter for a popular Los Angeles based rock band, opening up for acts such as The Plain White T’s, All Time Low, and Yellowcard.

After experiencing a spiritual awakening, the next fourteen years were spent in deep spiritual practice and in-depth study of Torah, Kaballah, and Chasidus. Gersht seamlessly connects and expresses these fundamental spiritual ideas with universal principles of psychology, spirituality, and self-development. Understanding the true nature of the human mind and our collective struggles, he has devoted his life to helping people align with their purpose, peace, and inner joy.

With thousands of copies pre-ordered and already an Amazon bestseller, On February 16th 2021, Gersht releases his new spiritual self-help book, It’s All The Same To Me, which has garnered the attention of many other spiritual leaders, Deepak Chopra, Bob Doyle, and Rabbi Manis Friedman among them. A book that promises to deliver a fresh new look at consciousness, happiness, and loving the life you live, he is now reaching a global audience that is captivated by his work. Sensitive and soft spoken, his care for those he teaches and guides is palpable.

With a sincere desire to help calm the emotional storm that began in 2020, Moshe addresses the ultimate cause behind our greatest fears and charts a way forward for us to unite, experience our innate joy and connection, and inner peace through harnessing the power of sameness.

Moshe Gersht
Moshe Gersht Inc.
+972 54-247-5516
contact@moshegersht.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Deepak Chopra and It's All The Same To Me

You just read:

Israeli Author Writes Bestselling Self-Help Book Endorsed By Deepak Chopra

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.