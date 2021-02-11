Israeli Author Writes Bestselling Self-Help Book Endorsed By Deepak Chopra

It's All The Same To Me

American-Israeli author, Moshe Gersht, releases his debut spiritual self-help book titled It's All The Same To Me on February 16th and garners high praise.

Lots of gratitude for adding this contribution to the world's enlightenment.” — Deepak Chopra

JERUSALEM, CALIFORNIA, ISRAEL, February 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, American-Israeli author and speaker, Moshe Gersht , is a sought out spiritual teacher in Jerusalem. But before moving to Israel, Moshe spent nearly a decade touring the states as the singer and songwriter for a popular Los Angeles based rock band, opening up for acts such as The Plain White T’s, All Time Low, and Yellowcard.After experiencing a spiritual awakening, the next fourteen years were spent in deep spiritual practice and in-depth study of Torah, Kaballah, and Chasidus. Gersht seamlessly connects and expresses these fundamental spiritual ideas with universal principles of psychology, spirituality, and self-development. Understanding the true nature of the human mind and our collective struggles, he has devoted his life to helping people align with their purpose, peace, and inner joy.With thousands of copies pre-ordered and already an Amazon bestseller, On February 16th 2021, Gersht releases his new spiritual self-help book, It’s All The Same To Me, which has garnered the attention of many other spiritual leaders, Deepak Chopra, Bob Doyle, and Rabbi Manis Friedman among them. A book that promises to deliver a fresh new look at consciousness, happiness, and loving the life you live, he is now reaching a global audience that is captivated by his work. Sensitive and soft spoken, his care for those he teaches and guides is palpable.With a sincere desire to help calm the emotional storm that began in 2020, Moshe addresses the ultimate cause behind our greatest fears and charts a way forward for us to unite, experience our innate joy and connection, and inner peace through harnessing the power of sameness.

Deepak Chopra and It's All The Same To Me