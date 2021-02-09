Rock Singer Turned Spiritual Teacher Releases New Book Endorsed By Deepak Chopra.

Moshe Gersht It's All The Same To Me

Bestselling author, Moshe Gersht, releases his new book It’s All The Same To Me, on Feb. 16th, with hopes of mitigating the emotional toll that 2020 has taken.

Lots of gratitude for adding this contribution to the world’s enlightenment.” — Deepak Chopra

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, February 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- .............................................2020 has proven that the world is in trouble. This year the self-proclaimed “one nation under God” has been fractured by opinions on politics, gender, race, and medicine. What, in fact, is underlying the greatest crisis of our generation? Fear. What is the answer to our conundrum? It starts from within the heart of each individual.With thousands of copies pre-ordered and already an Amazon bestseller , On February 16th 2021, Moshe Gersht releases his new spiritual self-help book, It’s All The Same To Me, which has garnered the attention of many other spiritual leaders, Deepak Chopra, Bob Doyle, and Rabbi Manis Friedman among them. A book that promises to deliver a fresh new look at consciousness, happiness, and loving the life you live, he is now reaching a global audience that is captivated by his work. Sensitive and soft spoken, his care for those he teaches and guides is palpable.With a sincere desire to help calm the emotional storm that began in 2020, Moshe addresses the ultimate cause behind our greatest fears and charts a way forward for us to unite, experience our innate joy and connection, and inner peace through harnessing the power of sameness..............................................About It's All The Same To Me With his spiritual guide It's All The Same To Me, Moshe Gersht inspires readers to discover the freedom and joy of a life lived in the deep connection of "sameness." Gersht introduces the powerful kaballistic idea of Hishtavus to explain how getting beyond our ego is not only essential to your happiness, but is also the key to loving the life you experience. Moshe makes the most esoteric concepts seem like an easy read and every page is an enjoyable moment.It's All The Same To Me has been compared to Eckhart Tolle's "The Power of Now," as author of "Mastering Life," Dov Ber Cohen, says "The next level! It's The Power of Now meets The Power of Torah. A truly awesome guide to real inner work and exactly what the world needs right now."Illuminating, enlightening, and uplifting, Moshe Gersht's It's All The Same To Me is a joyful spiritual guide for a better way to live and for building a better world."Impacting, saving, helping, and eriching people's lives...A must read!- Ryan Hollins, NBA Veteran and ESPN sports Analyst.............................................About Moshe GershtToday, author and speaker, Moshe Gersht, is a sought out spiritual teacher in Jerusalem. For nearly a decade, however, Moshe was the singer and songwriter for a popular Los Angeles based rock band, touring with acts such as The Plain White T’s, All Time Low, and Yellowcard. After an unlikely series of events, Moshe's perspective on life and the very definition of success were changed and shortly after, he left the band behind to pursue an inner calling.The next fourteen years were spent in the deep spiritual practice and in-depth study of Torah, Kaballah, and Hasidus. Today, Moshe seamlessly connects and expresses these fundamental spiritual ideas with universal principles of psychology, spirituality, and self-development. Understanding the true nature of the human mind and our collective struggles, he has devoted his life to helping people align with their purpose, peace, and inner joy.His rapidly growing Youtube channel has become very popular in a just a few short months."A spiritual pleasure to engage with the wisdom of his mind and love of his heart."- David Aaron, author of Love Is My Religion"A dedicated scholar of Kabbalisitc wisdom, a deep and compassionate soul and teacher, Moshe is the kind of guide we yearn for - committed to revealing the unique spiritual gifts of every one of us."- Doniel Katz, Founder of The Elevation Project

Deepak Chopra and It's All The Same To Me