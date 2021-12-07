WILLISTON BARRACKS / UNLAWFUL MISCHIEF, CRIMINAL THREATENING
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A1007033
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 12-06-2021 @ 1432 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 134 Church Street, Cambridge
ACCUSED: Justin Roome
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
VIOLATION:
- Unlawful Mischief
- Criminal Threatening
VICTIMS: Timothy Thompson & Tamika Thompson
AGES: 33, 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
--------------------------------------------------------------------
ACCUSED: Timothy Thompson
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
VIOLATION:
- Unlawful Mischief
VICTIM: Justin Roome
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 6th, 2021 at approximately 1432 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a dispute between neighbors at 134 Church Street in the town of Cambridge.
Responding Troopers made contact with the involved parties and conducted an investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation Justin Roome was taken into custody on charges of Unlawful Mischief and Criminal Threatening. He was transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing and released with a criminal citation to appear before Lamoille County Superior Court on December 8th, 2021 at 1230 hours to answer to those charges.
Timothy Thompson was released on scene with a criminal citation to appear before Lamoille County Superior Court on January 19th, 2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: Roome- 12-08-2021 @ 1230 hours, Thompson- 01-19-2022
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Roome- Y, Thompson, N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy
Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks
2777 St. George Road
Williston VT, 05495
W- 802-878-7111
C- 802-585-0782