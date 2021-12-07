WILLISTON BARRACKS / UNLAWFUL MISCHIEF, CRIMINAL THREATENING

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A1007033

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 12-06-2021 @ 1432 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 134 Church Street, Cambridge

ACCUSED: Justin Roome

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION:

Unlawful Mischief Criminal Threatening

VICTIMS: Timothy Thompson & Tamika Thompson

AGES: 33, 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

--------------------------------------------------------------------

ACCUSED: Timothy Thompson

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION:

Unlawful Mischief

VICTIM: Justin Roome

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 6th, 2021 at approximately 1432 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a dispute between neighbors at 134 Church Street in the town of Cambridge.

Responding Troopers made contact with the involved parties and conducted an investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation Justin Roome was taken into custody on charges of Unlawful Mischief and Criminal Threatening. He was transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing and released with a criminal citation to appear before Lamoille County Superior Court on December 8th, 2021 at 1230 hours to answer to those charges.

Timothy Thompson was released on scene with a criminal citation to appear before Lamoille County Superior Court on January 19th, 2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Unlawful Mischief.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: Roome- 12-08-2021 @ 1230 hours, Thompson- 01-19-2022

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Roome- Y, Thompson, N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782