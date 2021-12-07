Troop F Press Release

Troop F - On October 19, 2019 Cpl. Nick Casavant responded to a residence on the West Chapman Road in Mapleton for a medical call involving a possible overdose. A 40 year old Mapleton man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the man’s death was the result of an overdose of heroin and fentanyl. After a lengthy investigation, Cpl. Casavant developed a suspect related to the sale/distribution of the illegal drugs. On November 18, 2021 a Grand Jury in Aroostook County indicted Melissa Carney 36 YOA of Presque Isle for Aggravated Trafficking Scheduled Drugs-Resulting in Death, a Class A crime in relation to the man’s death. On December 1, 2021 Carney was taken into custody by members of Troop F without incident. Carney was processed and released on bail.

Tragically, in recent weeks, drug related overdoses and deaths have been on a sharp increase with Troopers responding to assist on medical calls throughout the County or responding to conduct investigations in the unfortunate event of an overdose death. Troopers are currently actively investigating five drug overdose deaths that have ocurred since the beginning of November. Drug addiction is a serious problem in the Couny (and statewide) and affects all of us and tears apart families. If you know of someone struggling with addiction, there are services out there for them to help them with their struggles. Please make that call, or help direct them to help before it’s too late. Below are two links to services specific to Aroostook County.

Services

AMHC Access Center 1-800-244-6431

Power of Prevention Substance Abuse Resource Directory: https://www.powerofprevention.org/aroostook-county.../

Drug activity tips –

Maine State Police – 207-532-5400

Aroostook County Crimestoppers – 1-800-638-8477 (confidential and rewards given for information leading to an arrest or conviction)

Report a crime online at www.maine.gov/dps/msp/