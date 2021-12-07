New $500K Direct EB-5 Project: The Slanted Door Napa by EB5 Affiliate Network
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy, will host a webinar on Wednesday, December 8 at 2 PM EST. This live discussion will discuss EB5AN’s latest project, The Slanted Door Napa, and the process of EB-5 investment with guest panelists David Hirson, Esq., founder of David Hirson & Partners, LLP (DHP) and Niral Patel, Esq., a partner at DHP. Register here to attend or watch the recorded event later.
The Slanted Door is a highly successful, award-winning restaurant brand created by Celebrity Chef Charles Phan in 1995. The Slanted Door is one of the most famous Vietnamese restaurants in California.
EB-5 investors will benefit from the project’s prime location and the track record of the established brand. EB-5 investors will receive a preferred annual return of 3.0%, with a cash sweep—or the use of excess cash to pay back EB-5 investors upon EB-5 investor repayment eligibility. Each of the six EB-5 investors will be assigned 15 jobs, which exceeds the minimum EB-5 requirement of 10 jobs.
“We are thrilled to be working with James Beard Award-winning chef Charles Phan on The Slanted Door Napa project,” said Sam Silverman, founder, and managing partner of EB5AN. “Charles is a world-class restaurant operator and successful entrepreneur with an impressive record of success — exactly what we look for when selecting a partner for EB-5 investment. In addition, The Slanted Door is a proven concept since 1995 with a devoted following.”
Direct EB-5 investments are now the only option available for foreign nationals who wish to apply for green cards under the United States’ immigrant investor program. Historically, the regional center program has been the most popular option for EB-5 investments. However, this program expired on June 30, and has not yet been reauthorized by the U.S. Congress. Given the uncertainty of the program’s future and the high probability that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) could soon increase the minimum investment amount, many aspiring immigrants are seeking sound investments in viable business enterprises.
“Direct EB-5 investments are the only game in town,” added Silverman. “Our phones haven’t stopped ringing since the minimum investment amount reverted to $500,000, and the lapse of the regional center program has left many prospective investors in unfamiliar territory. Investors want high certainty of execution and low risk. An investment in The Slanted Door Napa provides exactly that.”
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad and those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated over $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
David Hirson & Partners, LLP (DHP) is a group of compassionate attorneys who are also immigrants or from an immigrant family. David Hirson is the founding and manager partner of DHP, and he is internationally recognized for his decades of success in investment immigration. DHP’s attorneys have many decades of combined experience in advising individuals, start-ups, large corporations, hospitals, and universities in navigating complex areas of employment immigration. The firm is a full-service immigration law firm with a business and employment-based immigration practice that provides a full range of services.
