JUSTICE COURT JUDGE SELECTION MEETING PLANNED

Posted: December 6, 2021

Washington Terrace, UT—The Weber County Judicial Nominating Commission has scheduled a meeting on December 8, 2021 to review applications for a justice court judge position that will serve Washington Terrace, Utah. The position will replace Judge Patrick Lambert who retired in July. The Commission will begin the meeting at 7:00 a.m. The meeting will be held online through this meeting link:

https://utcourts.webex.com/utcourts/j.php?MTID=m813b7db2a340dfbfa83645f5bbc2eed4

The early portion of the meeting is scheduled for public comment about issues facing the Utah judiciary and improvements to the system. Public comments will be accepted from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Following the public comment period, the meeting will be closed to allow commission members to review applications for the vacancy.

Individuals interested in appearing before the commission during the public comment portion of the meeting should contact Amy Hernandez at (801) 578-3809 or amymh@utcourts.gov to request an appointment.

JUSTICE COURT JUDGE SELECTION MEETING PLANNED

