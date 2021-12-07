Ethisphere’s Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) Adds 18 Companies to Member Roster; Unveils New Research

Global Ethics and Compliance Community Tops 355 Members, Including Visa, Mastercard, Hertz, Hitachi, and Lennox International Inc.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethisphere®, a global leader in defining and advancing standards of ethical business practices, announced today a continued expansion of the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance™ (BELA), a global community of governance, ethics, and compliance leaders collaborating to drive best practices.

BELA membership grew by 18 member companies representing leading global organizations in the retail, education, transportation, logistics, finance, technology, and energy sectors. The BELA community now includes more than 355 member companies.

BELA’s newest member companies include:

• Affinity Federal Credit Union

• Clarios

• Data#3

• Dun & Bradstreet

• Farfetch

• GEODIS

• Hertz

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• HollyFrontier Corporation

• Kohler Co.

• Lennox International Inc.

• Mastercard

• Meta

• New York University

• NextEra Energy, Inc.

• NW Natural

• Victoria’s Secret & Co.

• Visa

“Following a year of pandemic-driven disruption, this year has developed into one of unparalleled engagement from our BELA members, which has really enabled this community to grow,” said Kevin McCormack, Executive Vice President, and Executive Director, BELA. “So many companies have had to change their strategy completely, and the ethics and compliance leaders have a pivotal role to play in those pursuits. Whether it is specific data that can drive their decisions, new models for enhancing ESG efforts, or better measurement on ethical culture as the workforce changes, BELA has served as a cornerstone to connect the people responsible for transformation across the integrity function and equip them with the information they need to advance their programs.”

“We are excited to join the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance, a best-in-class community that will connect us with like-minded ethical organizations to collaborate and share best practices as we evolve our global programs to protect and grow our storied brand,” said Spencer Daly, Managing Attorney, Corporate Compliance, Dun & Bradstreet.

“Joining BELA enhances Hitachi’s commitment to building a world-class business ethics program,” said David Karas, Chief Compliance Officer, Hitachi, Ltd. “BELA offers an opportunity for Hitachi to join other values-based companies that recognize the connection between ethical business behavior and strong operating performance and brand reputation.”

“Lennox International has a 125-year history of success founded on the principles of integrity, respect, and excellence. We look forward to collaborating with organizations across industries that are also committed to ‘doing the right thing’ for all stakeholders,” said Betty Ungerman, Vice President, Deputy GC, ESG Leader, and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer at Lennox International. “BELA also offers practical guidance on best practices – from program benchmarking against peer companies to masterclasses, expert insights, and other resources.”

Latest Research and Insights

As BELA members, global teams can tap a wide range of resources, from exclusive data insights, executive roundtables, and sessions at virtual forums, to company-contributed work product, webinars, and reports from working groups on emerging topics of importance to senior leaders.

BELA’s most recent releases include a newly launched Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) working group research report, entitled Integrating ESG into your Organization: Selecting the Right Model. The report was produced by a BELA ESG Working Group with contributors from 3M, Amazon, Arthur J. Gallagher, Control Risks, DuPont, KKR, Novo Nordisk, the Coca-Cola Company, and others.

Members also gained access to insights on E&C Reporting Structures based on the practices of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program. Ethisphere also shared new resources in the BELA Member Hub, including a presentation developed by Ethisphere titled 'An Introduction to KPIs for Ethics & Compliance Program Reporting'; and roundtable presentations on 'Healthcare Conflicts of Interest' from Tenet Healthcare Corporation, and 'The Benefits of a Combined Audit and Compliance Program' from Baptist Health South Florida.

BELA Member Benefits

BELA members receive enterprise-wide access to the BELA Member Hub—a premier repository of key resources featuring examples of work, presentations and research provided by BELA companies, exclusive data from Ethisphere’s unparalleled data set, program benchmarking, and expert reports, event sessions and other insights. To request guest access to the BELA Member Hub, visit bela.ethisphere.com.

BELA member organizations, inclusive of academic institutions, represent more than 60 industries headquartered in 15 different countries. It has become a pivotal platform of connected leadership dedicated to progressing company standards and practices across global and regional business ecosystems.

BELA chapters span the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. BELA members recently joined two recent virtual Forums in South Asia, and Europe, offering insights on topics including human rights in the supply chain, ESG, whistleblowers, manager preparedness, data analytics, data privacy and ethics, human capital management, and more. Another Forum is scheduled in the Asia Pacific region on December 9th. To register, visit https://ethisphere.com/events.

About BELA

Founded by Ethisphere, the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) is a globally recognized organization of leading companies collaborating to share best practices in governance, risk management, compliance, and ethics. BELA’s membership has since grown to a global community of companies that recognize the inherent value of promoting ethical leadership and a world-class compliance culture. Learn more about BELA by visiting https://bela.ethisphere.com.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, benchmarking, and guidance. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com