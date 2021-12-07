Greenlight Distribution picks its top cannabis cultivation dehumidifiers for 2022

The Quest 506 Dehumidifier is one of Greenlight Distribution's Top Picks for 2022 Greenlight Distribution has named its Top Picks for 2022 in the Dehumidifiers Category The Quest 506 Dehumidifier is one of Greenlight Distribution's Top Picks for 2022

The Quest 506 Dehumidifier and the Quest 335 Dehumidifier came out on top of Greenlight Distribution’s 2022 list of Top Picks in the Dehumidifier category.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenlight Distribution, a leading seller of cultivation products and a direct lender to commercial cannabis cultivators, today named its top picks in the dehumidifier category for commercial cannabis cultivators.

The Quest 506 Dehumidifier and the Quest 335 Dehumidifier came out on top of Greenlight Distribution’s 2022 list of Top Picks in the Dehumidifier category.

“An HVAC system is the beating heart of a commercial cannabis cultivation site and our experts found the Quest 506 dehumidifier and the Quest 335 dehumidifier lead the pack in efficiency, reliability, and design,” said Erik Elder, Greenlight’s Director of Sales. “Both are designed for cannabis cultivation and both check every box for our team. And they qualify for significant energy rebates for cultivators.”

Robust and efficient, the Quest 506 is the cannabis industry’s first 500-pint dehumidifier. It is a powerful and flexible workhorse in commercial cannabis grow rooms.

The 506-pint capacity makes the Quest 506 one of the most powerful commercial dehumidifiers on the market. It is made in America, can be hung from a ceiling or placed on the floor, and offers an impressive MERV 13 filtration system.

The Quest 335 is the most efficient dehumidifier that Greenlight has ever found. To prove it, Quest allows cultivators to calculate their savings with their own data using its Cost Savings Calculator.

“We like that the Quest 335 dehumidifier is engineered specifically for commercial cannabis growers who face heavy workloads in grow houses that are filled with moisture-producing crops,” said Erik Elder, Greenlight’s Director of Sales.

For large facilities, Greenlight picked the Quest IQ Series HVAC system as a clear frontrunner. The experts found the Quest IQ is an innovative solution that meets the unique challenges facing indoor cannabis cultivators. It also boasts a world-class monitoring system.

You can monitor your system on-site and off-site. Quest can also monitor your units from their offices. This is a free service for all qualifying Quest IQ Series owners. You just need an ethernet cord and internet access. That means you have a second set of experienced eyes on your crop.

“The quality of these units make them an incredible value for the price,” said Erik Elder, Greenlight’s Director of Sales. “The energy savings alone are enough to put these Quest units at the top of our 2022 list. And we have also helped cultivators earn tens of thousands of dollars in energy rebates on top of that.”

Correct climate control is crucial to successful cannabis cultivation. It means the difference between success and failure.

Top commercial cultivators know this and rank their HVAC systems as one of the most important pieces of their operations. Temperature is critical to great grows. Humidity is a close second.

That’s because changes in temperature and humidity can affect cell structure and cause stress on your plants. Even small variations can mean the difference between average cannabis and amazing cannabis. Dead spots in air flow can limit plant development and create breeding grounds for harmful conditions.

And if an HVAC unit fails – even for a short time – you could stunt growth or even lose a crop completely.

When a commercial facility’s environmental conditions are out of standard levels, plants become vulnerable to molds, disease, and mites. These issues are difficult to control and can quickly lead to a devastating crop loss.

Fortunately, technologies related to heating, ventilation, cooling and dehumidification are improving as the commercial cannabis industry grows.

Cannabis HVAC has come a long way in the journey from hobby growing to commercial cannabis cultivation sites. In the early days, cultivators were forced to use equipment designed for other purposes to control their grow room climate. Not anymore.

Modern HVAC technology has caught up with the demands of indoor growing. Today’s cannabis HVAC units can provide the perfect indoor growing environment.

There is a big difference between a typical interior space and a large cannabis cultivation room. Grow lights create a lot of heat. Cannabis plants create a lot of humidity. Traditional HVAC systems are simply not designed to handle this load.

That’s why successful cannabis cultivators use industrial applications for climate control.

Read more at https://www.growwithgreenlight.com/hvac2022.

About Greenlight Distribution

Greenlight Distribution is the single source for licensed commercial cannabis cultivators in the United States. As a total growth partner, Greenlight sells more than 6,000 growing products, provides personalized consultation and design services, and delivers innovative financing solutions. As a direct lender to the industry, Greenlight provides debt capital to finance large purchases, manage cash flow, expand operations, and grow your cultivation business. Learn more at www.growwithgreenlight.com.