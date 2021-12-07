Halen to Include Advanced Predictive Modeling in All-In-One Super-App
Halen Announces Major Features in Upcoming All-In-One Super-App, Wefunder Investment Campaign Now Active
Our algorithms will be used to determine customer, driver and delivery trends and preferences, as well as creating the opportunity for vendors to cross-sell other products and services.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halen Technologies (Halen) announced today updates to its upcoming super-app, including advanced predictive analytics to optimize user experiences. Halen’s all-in-one approach to ridesharing, food and retail delivery, as well as hospitality services, offers such features in one convenient app for mobile devices and for desktop use.
— Edward Mbeche, Halen Founder and CEO
"Predictive modeling is a means of identifying future outcomes via data modeling,” said Halen Chief Systems Architect Chandra Gundlapalli. “The Halen super-app has been built to analyze the patterns and trends of riders, drivers, delivery teams and shoppers. Via machine learning, our super-app will constantly improve user experiences. The more frequently a user engages the Halen app for products and services, the more Halen will integrate preferences and habits into a user’s plans, optimizing the user’s busy life and schedule."
Halen Founder and CEO Edward Mbeche stated that “Halen was created to address widespread app-industry frustrations from users and vendors relating to multiple application data synchronicity and feature accessibility. We realized that in support of optimizing ease of use for app users, it made sense to also include predictive analytics and machine learning in Halen’s DNA. Our algorithms will be used to determine customer, driver and delivery trends and preferences, as well as creating the opportunity for vendors to cross-sell other products and services.”
Halen users will only have to register once, and provide a preferred method of payment one time. This ease of use decreases the possibility of fraudulent activity or identity theft by reducing the number of third-party organizations obtaining personal data, and allowing users to spend less time to gain accessibility to a wide variety of retail and service portals.
The Halen super-app will be arriving in early 2022 on iOS and Android mobile device platforms, and later in 2022 on desktop platforms. In support of Halen’s development and growth, Halen Technologies has partnered with Wefunder to launch an investment fundraising campaign. This fundraising campaign will be open for public and investor interest well into 2022. Halen proudly welcomes the public, as well as investment teams, to review Halen’s business plans and strategies, and to reach out with their questions and interest to the Halen team.
To participate in Halen’s Wefunder campaign, please visit https://wefunder.com/halen.
To view Halen’s Public and Investor Pitch Deck, please visit https://bit.ly/HalenPitchDeck2021.
To learn about Halen, and to register for email updates, please visit https://www.gethalen.com.
For media or investor queries, please contact:
Beau Hunter
Halen Technologies
media@halentech.com