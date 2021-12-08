Astral at Auburn Hires Experienced Director of Nursing
Dawn is passionate about quality resident care, and the families and residents have already let me know how much of a difference she makes in their lives.”AUBURN, IND., UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astral at Auburn, a Franciscan Advisory Services senior living community, has hired Dawn Hyde as its new Director of Nursing.
— Astral at Auburn Executive Director Amanda Palace
The community, which is located at 1675 W. 7thStreet in Auburn, Ind., provides independent living, assisted living and memory care for older adults.
Hyde began overseeing clinical operations at Astral this fall and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position.
“The staff at Astral strives to provide the same care we’d want our loved ones to receive,” Hyde said. “I am proud to be a part of such a beautiful community that offers professional, compassionate and empathetic care to so many seniors.”
For nearly two decades, Hyde has worked in nursing at senior living communities in Auburn and the surrounding areas. She began her career as a CNA, and then went on to earn her LPN and RN licenses, and accepted clinical leadership roles to advance her career.
Hyde earned associate degrees in nursing from Ivy Tech Community College and ITT Technical Institute. She also holds certificates in gerontological nursing, wound care and infection prevention.
“Dawn has been a wonderful addition to the team at Astral,” said Executive Director Amanda Palace. “She is passionate about quality resident care, and the families and residents have already let me know how much of a difference she makes in their lives. We are beyond fortunate to have Dawn leading the clinical success of our community. Her dedication to seniors is unmatched in this area.”
For more information about Astral at Auburn, visit the community website or call (260) 908-8300. For more information on Franciscan Advisory Services, call (800) 524-6126 or visit the company website.
About Astral at Auburn
Astral at Auburn, managed by Franciscan Advisory Services, is a senior living community with a vibrant approach to retirement. The community offers independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments that provide options for older adults at each stage of their journey. Astral at Auburn is located in Auburn, Indiana, and opened earlier this year.
About Franciscan Advisory Services
Franciscan Advisory Services, Inc., is a division of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, a Midwest leader in the senior living market. Franciscan Ministries currently owns and operates communities throughout Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.
