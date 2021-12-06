Fire in New Bedford Triple-Decker Claims One Life 

NEW BEDFORD — Acting New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said today that a resident died of injuries sustained in a fire on Hemlock Street early this morning. He was identified as 65-year-old Daniel Dupont.

“This was a tragic outcome, and on behalf of the New Bedford Fire Department I want to extend our deepest condolences to the man’s family and loved ones,” Chief Kruger said. “Fortunately, the building’s smoke alarm system activated, and all other residents made it out of the building unharmed.”

The New Bedford Fire Department responded to 106 Hemlock St. following 911 calls at about 4:50 this morning. They found a significant fire on the second floor of the triple-decker building. Firefighters encountered heavy clutter in the apartment where the fire originated but were able to locate Mr. Dupont and extricate him from the building. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries later this morning. Firefighters were able to contain the fire but the building sustained damage making it uninhabitable. Eight adults and four children were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

“Excessive clutter can present a fire hazard and in some cases may be a sign that a friend or loved one is struggling with other issues,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “There is safe and non-judgmental support for individuals and families struggling with clutter. Please contact the local senior center or the board of health if you need or know someone who needs help.”

For a list of statewide hoarding and cluttering resources, visit www.masshousing.com/hoarding or call 800-243-4636 (800-AGE-INFO).

A joint investigation into the fire was undertaken by the New Bedford Fire Department, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, State Police assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office, and additional State Police units. Investigators ruled out foul play but could not rule out other potential causes, including the careless disposal of smoking materials. Because Massachusetts uses NFPA Standard 921, which requires investigators to rule out all but one possible cause, the cause will be officially undetermined.

Separately, an unrelated early-morning fire on Warren Street in Randolph is also believed to have started with smoking materials. A resident and a Randolph firefighter received treatment at an area hospital and are expected to recover, authorities said.

“Smoking fires can smolder undetected in a bed or sofa before bursting into flames,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “There’s no safe way to smoke, but if you must smoke then please use a heavy ashtray with water or sand and be sure to put it out, all the way, every time.”

###