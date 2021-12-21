SalesScreen Launches New Productivity Solutions in the Indonesian Market With Metrodata Partnership
Based on a strong relationship between SalesScreen and Metrodata, together the companies offer a unique solution for the Indonesian market.
We are excited to work with SalesScreen's gamification platform to complement our award-winning IT and software distribution services.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SalesScreen, a sales gamification company that for the past 10 years has empowered revenue teams to engage their sales forces with the most comprehensive and effective gamification platform in the game, has established a partnership with PT Metrodata Electronics Tbk (IDX: MTDL/Metrodata) as a part of our expanded offering in the Indonesian market. We are committed to enhancing the value of Metrodata’s portfolio to help motivate sales forces, and to unleash the power of employees with fun, engaging competitions and recognitions, which drive a more positive workplace atmosphere.
— Sjafril Effendi, Director of PT Metrodata Electronics Tbk
Based on a strong relationship between our Vice President APJ, Nuno Pereira, and Sjafril Effendi, Director of PT Metrodata Electronics Tbk., we’ve decided to join forces, and together to offer unique solutions for the Indonesia market.
Our vision is to bring a new and vibrant way of creating a positive impact within the sales organizations, increasing productivity by 44 percent, top-of-the-funnel activities by 70 percent, leading to a boost to revenue. This will encourage teams to be more focused on relevant KPIs, using and adopting their CRMs more effectively, and engaging with their organizations to help reduce turnover.
SalesScreen is a perfect match to add value to the solutions that Metrodata currently provides with their impressive portfolio of sound vendors (such as Microsoft and Salesforce). We provide an integrated solution to give better data visibility in real-time to sales leaders and sales reps, allowing anyone company-wide to deliver optimal business performance, whether working from their laptop, mobile app, or via TV screen, enabling an entire organization to celebrate together.
Reach out to our team at SalesScreen or to our new partners at Metrodata and we’ll be happy to share with you how we achieve these impressive results.
About SalesScreen:
SalesScreen is a leading gamification platform that accelerates human performance for revenue teams. Our mission is to help our customers improve sales performance and build happier workplaces — whatever that may look like. Launched in 2014 by a small group of world-class engineers from a top tech school in Norway, SalesScreen is now used by thousands of teams around the world. Working with top sales-driven companies such as WOM, Chargebee, and GoSite. For more information, please visit salesscreen.com.
About MetroData:
PT Metrodata Electronics Tbk (“the Company”) a public listed company on the Indonesian Stock Exchange since 1990 (IDX: MTDL) is a well-known Information and Communication Technology (ICT) company in Indonesia that partners with world-class ICT companies. Metrodata provides complete ICT solutions based on Metrodata’s 8 pillars of Digital Solution, which are Cloud Services, Big Data & Analytics, Hybrid IT Infrastructure, Security, Business Application, Digital Business Platform, Consulting & Advisory Services, and Managed Services to support digital business transformation. Metrodata has received awards from various media, such as Forbes Indonesia: Best of the Best 2021, The 50 Best Companies; Majalah Investor: Investor Awards 2021, Best Listed Company, Electronics Sector; and Bisnis Indonesia Award 2021, Hardware & Technology Equipment sector.
