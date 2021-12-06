NDOT to Host Public Information Meeting on Future Pyramid Highway Widening

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation will host a virtual and in-person public meeting Dec. 7-21 to provide an update on future widening of Pyramid Highway. The meeting will be available both in-person and virtually to learn more about the first phase of the Pyramid Highway/U.S. 395 Connection project:

Virtual meeting option: Visitors can view project information and provide comments by visiting the virtual public meeting any time Dec.7-21 at pyramidhighway.com. Both English and Spanish language will be available.

In-person meeting option: An in-person open house public meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 14 between 4-7 p.m. at Lena Juniper Elementary School, 225 Queen Way in Sparks. A formal presentation will be held at 5:30 p.m.

Comments can be submitted by Dec. 21, 2021 via e-mail at info@pyramidhighway.com or by mail to Nanette Maxwell, NDOT project manager, at 1263 South Stewart Street, Carson City, NV., 89712.

For those unable to attend in person or access the virtual meeting, public access to computers and hard copies of the presentation will also be available at the Sparks Library, 1125 12th Street, Sparks, NV and at the Spanish Springs Library, 7100-A Pyramid Highway, Sparks, NV. Those needing additional assistance with access to the meeting can contact (702) 232-5288.

Project construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2023. The project will improve safety and mobility by widening approximately one and a half miles of Pyramid Highway from Queen Way to Los Altos Parkway from four to six lanes. Just under one mile of existing four-lane roadway from Los Altos Parkway to Golden View Drive will also reconstructed. Improvements also include installation of smart traffic signals and sidewalk, bicycle lanes, shared use path, screening/sound walls, as well as enhanced drainage infrastructure.

The project is in partnership with the Nevada Department of Transportation, Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County (RTC) and the Federal Highway Administration, in collaboration with Washoe County, the City of Sparks, and other regional stakeholders. The estimated overall cost for phase 1 improvements is $54.1 million. The RTC secured a $23 million federal BUILD grant to support construction. Additional phases to complete the project will be included in the 2050 Regional Transportation Plan.

With as many as 49,000 vehicles traveling the highway on a daily basis, the improvements will enhance traffic mobility and safety on the heavily traveled corridor.

Further state transportation information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.