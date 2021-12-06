ACTS Theatre Presents: A Christmas Carol
ACTS Theatre is proud to present A Christmas Carol, a stage play adapted by Greg Oliver Bodine.
Mr. Bodine's script follows the condensed Christmas Carol Dickens created for his readings, whose cuts include the schoolroom scenes. Children ready for a Dickens introduction will be captivated.”LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles Dickens' 1867 American Reading Tour is off to a rough start. Due to an inexplicable loss of his luggage, he regretfully announces that he will be unable to read from his beloved classic, A Christmas Carol. All is not lost however; Dickens delivers what he promised by performing from memory the magical story of Ebenezer Scrooge's journey from miserliness to redemption with warmth and humor. This one-man play is based on the condensed version Dickens himself used on his historic reading tours of the United States.
— Laurel Graeber, The New York Times
A Christmas Carol is presented by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinee is at 3:00 pm. Tickets are $10 for all patrons. They may be purchased online at www.actstheatre.com or at our box office on the day of show.
About ACTS Theatre
Located in the historic Dixie Theatre in the heart of the Nellie Lutcher Cultural District, Artists Civic Theatre & Studio, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization committed to bringing quality theatre to the citizens of Southwest Louisiana. Our mission is also part of our name, as ACTS also stands for the Adults, Children, Teens, and Seniors of our community. We hope you can join us for one of our upcoming productions, either in the audience, behind the scenes, or on stage.
ACTS Theatre is supported by: a Lake Charles Partnership Grant from the City of Lake Charles; a SWLA Convention & Visitors Bureau Tourism Marketing Grant from the Lake Charles/SWLA Convention & Visitors Bureau; a Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism Decentralized Arts Funding Grant in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council; all administered by the Arts Council of SWLA. ACTS is also supported by: A grant from Entergy; and a grant from the Community Foundation of SWLA. ACTS also received a CARES grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, a Federal agency.
