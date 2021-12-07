Enterprise Coatings, Inc. Now Guarantees a service to Stop Wear, Vibration and End Poor Efficiency.
Also serviced - Union Pacific BigBoy 4014 20 inch bearings, VEPCO coal crushing mill gearbox, Norfolk Southern East branch Elizabeth River Swing Bridge.LOMBARD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mechanical equipment that is loud, vibrating or consuming too much power are signs that an overhaul is required. However when parts can’t be found due to supply chain issues or service delays result in long term downtime, lost revenue adds up quickly.
Enterprise Coatings, Inc. is the only company Worldwide offering Wear Prevention Service, and with a Five Year Performance warranty. This service is currently available only in the USA. They also guarantee this service works, and on any sized equipment. This service transforms worn out equipment, in most cases to better than new performance. They provide a patented Hard Carbon Coating, warranted to continue working for five years even if your operating mechanical equipment is now in need of an overhaul. Now guaranteed to show noticeable improvements within two hours of operation or you will not be invoiced. This unique service provides a virtually indestructible barrier to friction surfaces that provides continuous protection to gears, bearings and other mechanical parts. Equipment serviced will operate longer, smoother, quieter and at higher efficiently.
The company says "If anyone would rather have a maintenance crew continually repairing equipment and replacing (or searching) for parts - this service is definitely not for you."
To the press, provide a windmill or large equipment that is loud, worn or barely turns, and the company will remove friction and revive its mechanical components to deliver full power within Two Hours.
Call Chris Arnold for a no charge phone consultation and service estimate.
Past services provided to, Union Pacific Big Boy 4014 20 inch drive wheel bearings, Virginia Electric & Power (VEPCO) coal crushing mill gearbox, Norfolk Southern East branch Elizabeth River Swing Bridge. This service WILL work for you too.
Photo: Michael Arnold (left) UP's Ed Dickens (center) Chris Arnold (right) in front of the UP 4014 Big Boy at the Union Pacific Geneva Illinois facility for the Big Boy's 16 huge drive wheel bearing treatment.
