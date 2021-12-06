Knex Technology Announces Rebrand
Knex Technology LLC announced today that the company has completed a major rebranding.
As Knex has evolved, so has our brand and mission. Our new branding does a much better job of representing Knex’s industry expertise and our core values”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knex Technology LLC, a technology services company specializing in the implementation and support of Oracle Cloud Applications announced that the company has completed a major rebranding, culminating in the launch of a new website.
— founder and CEO, Basheer Khan
Knex Technology was founded in 2013 and has since grown exponentially. The company specializes in implementing Oracle Cloud Applications, fixing issues with previous implementations, building interfaces and developing extensions that integrate seamlessly with Oracle’s Cloud Applications platform. “As Knex has evolved, so has our brand and mission. Our new branding does a much better job of representing Knex’s industry expertise and our core values,” says founder and CEO, Basheer Khan.
The new branding represents the unique approach the company takes in helping its customers. When it comes to cloud solutions, there is no one size fits all and Knex has demonstrated a unique ability to help customers achieve their implementation goals without having to compromise on key functionality. Though the slogan might have changed, the mantra stays the same: “we do the heavy lifting so you don’t have to”.
Coinciding with the new branding, Knex Technology is revealing their proprietary extension for Oracle Applications, Knex Property Manager. Crafted using Oracle Cloud Technology with the same usability guidelines, patterns and standards used by Oracle Product Development. Designed to be integrated to Oracle Financial applications, KPM delivers functionality needed to manage your property, lease agreements, maintenance and more. Click here to learn more.
With its new website, the company has also added case studies and additional information about their products and service offerings. Visit www.knextech.com to explore the new branding and learn more about the company.
