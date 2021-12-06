# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 3

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 0

11-29-21

Sergeant Jeff Ingemi arrested Joshua Sprague (42) of Wesley, for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol after a traffic stop in Whitneyville. He was also summonsed for Operating Beyond his License Restrictions. Maine Forestry assisted.

12-01-21

Sergeant Daniel Ryan summoned Adam Rowe (33) Bucksport for 107 MPH in a 50 MPH zone on Route 15 in Penobscot.

12-03-21

Sergeant Jeff Ingemi summonsed Kenneth Hanselpacker (71) of Charlotte, New Brunswick, for Operating After Suspension after a traffic stop in Wesley.

Sergeant Alden Bustard arrested Eric Morrell (41) of Robbinston, for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol after a traffic stop in Robbinston.

Trooper Jarid Leonard responded to a crash in Whiting during the morning hours. Ashley Clement (24) of Eastport was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for Operating Under the Influence. An intoxilyzer test yielded a breath alcohol content level that exceeded the legal limit.

12-04-21