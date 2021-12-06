Lynn Storen
# of School Visits conducted – 0
# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 3
# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0
# of DV Arrests – 0
11-29-21
Sergeant Jeff Ingemi arrested Joshua Sprague (42) of Wesley, for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol after a traffic stop in Whitneyville. He was also summonsed for Operating Beyond his License Restrictions. Maine Forestry assisted.
12-01-21
Sergeant Daniel Ryan summoned Adam Rowe (33) Bucksport for 107 MPH in a 50 MPH zone on Route 15 in Penobscot.
12-03-21
Sergeant Jeff Ingemi summonsed Kenneth Hanselpacker (71) of Charlotte, New Brunswick, for Operating After Suspension after a traffic stop in Wesley.
Sergeant Alden Bustard arrested Eric Morrell (41) of Robbinston, for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol after a traffic stop in Robbinston.
Trooper Jarid Leonard responded to a crash in Whiting during the morning hours. Ashley Clement (24) of Eastport was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for Operating Under the Influence. An intoxilyzer test yielded a breath alcohol content level that exceeded the legal limit.
12-04-21
Trooper Owen Reed arrested Kimani Anderson (22) of Texas and Castine, for Criminal Speed after a traffic stop in Castine. 94 mph in a 45 mph zone.