BCMstrategy, Inc. Launches Free Alternative Data Analytical Toolkit for Portfolio Managers

Alternative Data and Volatility Newsletter The three types of quantitative data used by markets to measure risk DCVS 1: Cryptocurrency Policy Risk Signal

Biweekly LinkedIn newsletter will assess how to maximize and anticipate market volatility using alternative data generated from public policy language.

Firms that still measure public policy risks via manual spreadsheet adjustments seek to minimize embedded bias by using objective data. This newsletter supports them by sharing our lessons learned.” — Barbara C. Matthews

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- BCMstrategy, Inc. announced today the launch of free toolkits for portfolio managers and risk managers through LinkedIn. Twice a month, a LinkedIn newsletter will analyze frontier issues raised by alternative data generated from public policy, particularly for anticipating market volatility arising from global macro, digital currency and climate finance policy.The Alternative Data and Volatility Newsletter meets growing market demand for insight on how to use alternative data to measure systematic risks and market volatility arising from public policy. “The ability to generate objective data from public policy processes raises important questions about the evolution of risk pricing tools that can maximize the value of that data,” said Barbara C. Matthews, Founder and CEO of BCMstrategy, Inc. “Market participants that still measure public policy risks through manual spreadsheet adjustments seek to minimize the biases inherent in those processes by using more objective and automated mechanisms. This newsletter supports their initiatives by sharing lessons learned at the innovation frontier.”The Alternative Data and Volatility Newsletter will address three main themes:1. The Alternative Data Frontier: Why quantitative data derived from human language (especially public policy language) is different from other datasets;2. The Quantitative Finance Frontier: Why policy language data helps portfolio managers anticipate market volatility and helps a range of strategists (not just quants) anticipate outcomes;3. The Ethical Frontier: Why it is important to approach the generation and use of policy-related language quantification with a commitment to objectivity, honesty, and integrity.The newsletter’s defines data broadly to include both quantitative data derived used natural language processing/understanding as well as pools of language used as training data for machine learning and artificial intelligence mechanisms that automate predictive analytics. “We hope that the LinkedIn newsletter format sparks conversation with a broad audience about best practices in data generation and related market volatility measurement amid rapid evolution,” said Ms. Matthews.About BCMstrategy, Inc.: BCMstrategy, Inc. helps portfolio managers, risk managers, and geopolitical strategists anticipate market volatility, manage information overload, and make better data-driven decisions. The company quantifies public policy risks objectively using 9+ layers of patented analytical automation without using sentiment analysis. International awards include: Finalist, NATO Innovation Hub Challenge (2020); Finalist, G20/BIS TechSprint Challenge (2021); and NVTCC Top100 honoree. The data is available through the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point. Targeted signals delivered via API include DCVS 1 and DCVS 2 (measuring public policy risks regarding cryptocurrency and central bank digital currency policy, respectively), and CRRM3 (measuring climate finance policy risks). The company will launch an App for the Bloomberg Terminal in early 2022. For more information, please visit: https://www.bcmstrategy2.com/ ########

