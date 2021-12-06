Submit Release
News Search

There were 642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,822 in the last 365 days.

US 271 Rehabilitation Project Scheduled in 2022

ATLANTA – A portion of US Highway 271 in Upshur County will be resurfaced next year according to plans approved in November by TxDOT.

“The 4-mile long project will begin about 5.9 miles north of State Highway 155 south and extend to 1.5 miles north of State Highway 155,” said Area Engineer Wendy Starkes.

The project also includes the replacement of bridge rail and guard rail.

Madden Contracting Company of Minden, Louisiana was awarded the contract with a bid of just over $12 million.

Work on the project should begin in February 2022 and take about a year to complete.

You just read:

US 271 Rehabilitation Project Scheduled in 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.