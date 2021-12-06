US 271 Rehabilitation Project Scheduled in 2022

ATLANTA – A portion of US Highway 271 in Upshur County will be resurfaced next year according to plans approved in November by TxDOT.

“The 4-mile long project will begin about 5.9 miles north of State Highway 155 south and extend to 1.5 miles north of State Highway 155,” said Area Engineer Wendy Starkes.

The project also includes the replacement of bridge rail and guard rail.

Madden Contracting Company of Minden, Louisiana was awarded the contract with a bid of just over $12 million.

Work on the project should begin in February 2022 and take about a year to complete.