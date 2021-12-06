Interstate 30 Ramps Scheduled for Repair

ATLANTA – Interstate 30 ramps at US 259 in Morris County, along with ramps at Spur 594 and FM 2253 in Bowie County are scheduled for rehabilitation in early 2022 according to plans approved in November by TxDOT.

“The ramps will be widened to better accommodate heavy traffic,” said Texarkana Area Engineer Tommy Bruce. “The project also includes pavement repair and installing edge drain to help with drainage underneath the pavement along portions of Interstate 30 between US 259 in Morris County and FM 989 in Bowie County.”

Longview Bridge and Road of Longview was awarded the contract with a bid of just over $33 million.

Work on the project should wrap up in 2024.