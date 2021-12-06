Submit Release
US 271 Bridges Scheduled for Replacement

ATLANTA – Four bridges on US Highway 271 in Titus County will be replaced early next year according to plans approved in November by TxDOT.

Bridges include those over Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek and White Oak Creek Relief. “The new bridges will include two lanes in each direction with a median and shoulders. The impact to traffic during construction should be minimal,” said Area Engineer Wendy Starkes.

Longview Bridge and Road was awarded the contract with a bid of just over $22 million.

Work on the project should begin in February of 2022 and take about three years to complete.

