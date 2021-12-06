FDLE arrests Steinhatchee man for sexual performance by child

December 4, 2021 STEINHATCHEE, Fla. – FDLE agents, with the assistance of Taylor County Sheriff’s deputies, arrested Jonathan High, 30, of Steinhatchee, on 11 counts of sexual performance by a child in violation of Florida Statute 827.071(5).

The investigation began in August after FDLE agents received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. During the investigation, agents identified videos of children involved in sexual acts, some as young as four years old. High was arrested at his home on December 3.

He was booked into the Taylor County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 3rd Judicial Circuit.

This investigation is active. If you have information about Jonathan High that may help investigators, please contact FDLE Tallahassee at (800) 342-0820.

For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001