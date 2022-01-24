Broadcom reveals critical, overlooked value enterprises should mine to optimize hybrid cloud deployments
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud’s well-earned reputation as a powerhouse model for computing services and infrastructure overlooks an important practice enterprises should follow; one which generates business value that yields the greatest return on IT investments. The starting point is embracing a hybrid cloud strategy that uses open APIs and open-source technologies to smoothly integrate platforms. This permits businesses to integrate the unique capabilities of on-premises systems along with popular public and private cloud solutions. From here, businesses are free to match each platform to the specific workloads where they excel best while avoiding the risk and cost of rewriting code. By doing so, businesses extend the reach of their IT investments and enhance their ability to deliver the superior service and experiences customers expect.
Greg Lotko, SVP and General Manager at Broadcom, stresses the advantages of hybrid cloud deployments that tap the capabilities of multiple platforms working together. “Since enterprise applications are often multi-platform with mobile, web, and cloud front ends connecting to backend mainframe and storage systems for critical computing, throughput, and security, it’s important for cloud technology to co-exist and align with other successful business and IT strategies.”
Most organizations pursuing a cloud strategy will continue to rely on existing IT infrastructure to run their core operations, making those platforms a critical part of their overall technology vision. Success ultimately depends on businesses recognizing where value currently resides in their IT environment and then applying the technologies that deliver best regardless of location.
In addition to promoting the best customer experiences, this awareness and adaptability is also essential for promoting the greatest return to the business from new IT investments as well as those already delivering proven value. By any measure, the future of the cloud is hybrid.
