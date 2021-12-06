Road Closure - US Route 2 & Jerusalem Place
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 2 is closed in the area of Jerusalem Place due to a crash and downed power line. The North Hero Fire Department will be diverting traffic to Lake View RD and Bridge RD.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
