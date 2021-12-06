Road Closure - US Route 2 & Jerusalem Place

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 2 is closed in the area of Jerusalem Place due to a crash and downed power line. The North Hero Fire Department will be diverting traffic to Lake View RD and Bridge RD.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.