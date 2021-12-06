BrandBucks app is democratizing the world of influencer marketing
Meet BrandBucks, a new app, where taking pictures and posting them on social media easily earns rewards and money.
BrandBucks is democratizing the world of influencer marketing. Users don’t need to be a Kardashian to earn rewards, or they can be, that’s cool with us too.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They say a picture is worth a thousand words.
— Yuri Kaplan, Founder and CEO of BrandBucks.
What if it was worth more than just words?
Traditional influencer marketing relies on big name celebrities and Instagram famous people to promote products.
BrandBucks users can earn rewards for their social media posts too, regardless of how many followers they have.
Social media users already post photos of delicious meals, showcase trendy new outfits, and post selfies. What if those photos also earned rewards from the brands they love?
BrandBucks lets social media users unleash their creativity and do just that.
By connecting companies with their customers, the Canadian start-up helps consumers get personalized offers directly through the app. This means no more waiting for Black Friday to roll around, end of season sales, or scouring the internet tirelessly for coupons and expired discount codes. BrandBucks puts sales, coupons, discounts, and rewards directly at users fingertips.
“Everyone’s home is filled with all sorts of products and brands – from condiments in the refrigerator to clothes in the closet. Now, every consumer could be promoting those brands and earning rewards by posting about them on social media,” explains Yuri Kaplan, Founder and CEO of BrandBucks.
“The app makes it easy to earn discounts, money, and free products. All users need to do is take photos of the products they already know, own, and love, and post them – that’s it,” says Kaplan.
Using BrandBucks is a breeze.
Users sign up for a free account, swipe on the brands that they use and love, match with offers based on preferences, post, and earn rewards.
The only requirement is that social media users post from a real account.
“In our research, 80% of respondents said they would love to get the same benefits that big influencers and content creators do from their brand collaborations. The main barrier that differentiates everyday social media users from mega-influencers is the amount of followers they have. BrandBucks was born to eliminate that barrier,” says Kaplan.
“BrandBucks is democratizing the world of influencer marketing,” exclaims Kaplan. “Users don’t need to be a Kardashian to earn rewards, or they can be, that’s cool with us too,” laughs Kaplan. “BrandBucks is all about giving regular consumers a slice of the metaphorical influencer marketing pie.”
“Our goal is to make it an easy and fun extension of what people already do on social media. When someone loves a product or service, you they gush about it to their friends and family -- BrandBucks helps them get rewarded for that,” says Daniel Lasek, who is a co-founder with BrandBucks.
The app lets users choose from over 100+ popular brands and the list keeps growing. BrandBucks empowers everyone to earn rewards by posting on Instagram, having fun while doing it.
To learn more about BrandBucks today download the app on the App Store and Google Play Store.
BrandBucks is a division of AdMass. If brands are interested in offering incentives to customers through BrandBucks, visit AdMass to learn more.
AdMass is a member of The Forge – a business incubator funded by McMaster University, serving novel and scalable start-ups in the Hamilton, Greater Toronto, and Niagara Regions.
