VARStreet Inc. has announced a hybrid workplace model for all their employees
All employees of VARStreet Inc. moved to remote working due to the pandemic and as the situation improves, the transition to hybrid model has become a must.
Hybrid work culture has become imperative for companies to ensure that the online collaboration is intact while they don’t miss the human interactions between the team members.”BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet offers enterprise business management software for the value-added resellers in the IT and office supplies niche. The platform offers a product catalog with rich content from 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, Tech Data, Essendant, S.P.Richards, Supplies Network, and more. Value-added resellers use the platform to build advanced sales quotes, launch their B2B eCommerce store along with free CRM and procurement solutions.
VARStreet Inc. is a team of 100+ software engineers, product managers, designers, and marketers with their offices in the United States and India. The company has a lean structure that efficiently works towards delivering exceptional experiences and solutions to their IT and office supplies resellers in the United States and Canada.
The pandemic disruption forced the team to adapt to digital collaboration and the entire workforce was moved to remote working. Post-vaccination and improvement in the situation, the company has asked some key profiles to resume work from the office on a partial basis. These team members are working 2-3 days a week from the office and the remaining days from home. VARStreet has ensured that all necessary precautions are taken to ensure employee safety on the premises. The company is also keeping a track of the vaccination and is encouraging the members to take the vaccine shot if they have not taken it yet.
Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc said, “Remote work culture was a large-scale shift in the way we worked since 20years. However, the team rose to the situation and adapted to the new norm very quickly.” He also added, “Hybrid work culture has become imperative for us to ensure that the online collaboration is intact while we don’t miss on the human interactions between the team members.”
A senior authority in the team also added, “The management has ensured that all the team members have continued access to the leadership team. This helps the entire team to be focussed on the overall vision of the company.”
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting software and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners. VARStreet has served over 30,000+ users from 5,000+ value-added resellers in the United States and Canada.
Fuelled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
