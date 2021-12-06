TravelMole Launches New B2B Integrated Marketing Platform
TravelMole launches an integrated B2B website and newsletter content marketing suite for destinations and travel suppliers to complement its email marketing
The Partner Zone platform complements TravelMole’s email and banner marketing, which consistently delivers millions of brand impressions and thousands of click-throughs for a typical campaign.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TravelMole has launched its Partner Zone platform, an integrated innovative B2B website and newsletter content marketing suite for destinations and travel suppliers to complement its email marketing. The partners post their press releases, announcements, special offers, agent training, webinars, e-brochures, videos, and authoritative content, which are SEO optimized and links back to the Partner’s page. They reach TravelMole.com, Partner newsletters, and social media members, subscribers and followers, which include 85,000 UK travel agents and professionals, over 120,000 in US and 70,000 in Asia Pacific and Australia.
— Charles Kao, TravelMole publisher
TravelMole publisher, Charles Kao, said, “The Partner Zone platform complements TravelMole’s email and banner marketing, which consistently delivers millions of brand impressions and thousands of click-throughs for a typical campaign. Together they ensure optimum branding, lead generation, bookings, agent training registration, webinar sign-ups, and position your brand as an authoritative leader in your space.”
“In order to make it affordable to small and medium sized destinations and suppliers, the basic Partner Zone subscription starts at $/£ 98 per month. Integrated marketing campaigns are customized to each Partner's needs and budget,'' added Kao.
All Partner posts link back to their Partner Zone page, which contains most if not all the business-related information a travel agent or tour operator would want to and should know about you without having to surf across the entirety of the world wide web. TravelMole UK director, Graham McKenzie said, “It will generate leads, sales, agent training registration, and webinar sign-ups and position the Partner as an authoritative leader in their space.”
Visit https://www.travelmole.com/partner-zone/ to look at some of TravelMole partners, which include:
Airlines - Air Malta, Air Transat, Southwest, United
Cruise Lines - Ama Waterways, Avalon Waterways, NCL, Princess
Destinations –Barbados, Malta, Florida Keys, Michigan, Thailand, Travel South USA, Visit Florida
Destination Management Companies – ATI, Discova, Khiri
Hotel & Resorts – AMR Collection, Jaz Hotels, Outrigger, Palladium
Tour Operators & Wholesalers – Abercrombie & Kent, Globus, G Adventures, Stuba, Wendy Wu
The content for each market may be unique or shared. The site content is under the Partner’s control. All the posts are dynamically linked and aggregated on the Partner page, including eBrochures.
To get a better understanding of how powerful the new site is, please view this short video https://youtu.be/gia6peInH_Q
Geoff Ceasar
TravelMole Media Group
+1 424-250-0576
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn