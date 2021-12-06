MY PRODUCT TODAY INTRODUCES FACEBOOK ADS SUPPORT FOR BRAND PARTNERS
Fast-Growing Entrepreneurial Enablement Company Unleashes the Power of the Leading Social Media NetworkST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading consumer product company My Product Today announced that the company will help its brand partners raise awareness for product offerings and acquire new customers by leveraging the powerful Facebook advertising platform. The company, which has assisted numerous entrepreneurs in successfully launching products, has witnessed record growth with existing ecommerce enablement services. By using Facebook, entrepreneurs will be able to take the next step in marketing products on the world’s largest social media network.
“After setting up ecommerce stores on platforms such as Shopify and Amazon, marketing is the critical next step,” said Ricardo Valderrama, CEO of My Product Today. “The Facebook advertising platform is the most cost effective, impactful channel to expose your product to billions of potential customers. Additionally, Facebook advertising is easily scalable, making it effective for companies with limited budget—unlike cost-prohibitive paid advertising placements. We look forward to helping our partners launch and maintain their Facebook ad campaigns.”
Over the past decade, Facebook advertising has exploded as brands clamor to reach the platform’s 2.14 billion users. Recent data shows that the average Facebook user clicks on 12 ads per month. Beyond its global reach, Facebook’s complex algorithm allows marketers to focus their efforts towards a highly targeted group of users, based on demographics, likes/dislikes, and more. For emerging companies, this approach can help ensure that every ad dollar is spent in an effective way.
About My Product Today
My Product Today has evolved into one of the fastest growing consumer product companies in the United States. With the help of their partners, My Product Today is forecasted to add hundreds of new consumer brands to their portfolio over the next few years. To learn more, visit https://myproduct.today/.
