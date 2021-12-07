Submit Release
Alliance Background Promotes Carley Campsey to Vice President of Operations

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Background, LLC, a leading provider of quality background screening solutions for employers and non-profit volunteer organizations, is proud to announce that Carley Campsey, its Director of Operations, has been promoted to Vice-President of Operations.

As a seasoned screening industry veteran, Ms. Campsey brings years of operational expertise and human resource experience to the Alliance executive management team. In her role as the Director of Operations with the company, Ms. Campsey continued to cultivate a deeper understanding of the background screening industry by analyzing policies, procedures, and operational best practices. Ms. Campsey focused the goal of her role of ensuring that Alliance delivers the highest level of quality, service, and integrity to its clients and partners.

Ms. Campsey’s promotion to Alliance’s Vice President of Operations comes as the company continues to experience record growth in both its client base and staff. After Alliance Background recently was named to the 2021 HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List of Enterprise Level Pre-Employment Screening Leaders, Ms. Campsey is poised in her new position to further build on Alliance’s success.

"In just under a year, Ms. Campsey has demonstrated her value as a key asset to our organization", stated Alliance President, Brittany Bollinger Boyle "Ms. Campsey’s insight and leadership are key components in our organization's success as we pursue a very ambitious agenda for 2022 and beyond." Ms. Campsey has solidified her place as a key and trusted member of our leadership team."

“Having worked in the background screening industry for a number of years in an operational role, it's clear I've found my home at Alliance." commented Ms. Campsey "I'm excited to be taking on this new leadership role and to have the opportunity to work directly with our highly skilled team as well as our growing client base."

About Alliance:

As a leader in Employment, Volunteer, and Faith-based organization solutions, Alliance Background, LLC assists organizations in implementing, managing, and maintaining a complete suite of screening and risk assessment tools for employees, staff, and volunteers. With decades of experience, Alliance Background has focused on providing solutions and programs that are customizable to fit each organization’s needs. Alliance prides itself on delivering enterprise-level solutions with a boutique level of service. www.AllianceBackground.com

